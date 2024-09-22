College Football HQ

AP top 25 poll: Vols in top five, Michigan rises in college football rankings for Week 5

There was some notable movement in the AP top 25 college football rankings heading into Week 5 after an active weekend with ranked teams going down across the country.

James Parks

What's new in the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 5
What's new in the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 5 / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The top fifth of the AP top 25 poll saw one very notable change after this weekend’s active slate of college football action, and the new rankings saw other movement elsewhere as several teams came out on the losing end of some head-to-head matchups involving ranked teams.

Tennessee moved into the top-five of the rankings after it manhandled Oklahoma in the latter’s SEC debut, while Illinois was a beneficiary of the poll movement after beating Nebraska on the road and emerging as a new contender out of the Big Ten.

Elsewhere in the Sooner State, the Cowboys lost some votes after dropping a home tilt against new Big 12 member Utah, and pollsters are looking at Michigan in a new light after it played some old-time football in a statement win against USC in that school’s first Big Ten outing.

Where does that leave things in the new poll?

Here’s your look at the updated college football rankings as we move into a huge Week 5 slate of games, according to AP top 25 voters.

AP top 25 poll

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Texas (44)
  2. Georgia (13)
  3. Ohio State (5)
  4. Alabama
  5. Tennessee
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Miami
  8. Oregon
  9. Penn State
  10. Utah
  11. Missouri
  12. Michigan
  13. USC
  14. LSU
  15. Louisville
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Clemson
  18. Iowa State
  19. Illinois
  20. Oklahoma State
  21. Oklahoma
  22. BYU
  23. Kansas State
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Boise State

How did we do? Our AP poll prediction

More ... This week’s Coaches Poll top 25

Other teams receiving votes

Better luck next time, as these teams just missed the rankings

Washington State 67, Indiana 63, Boston College 55, UNLV 53, Pittsburgh 37, Nebraska 25, Iowa 24, James Madison 11, South Carolina 7, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, UCF 3, Arizona 2, SMU 2, Navy 1.

AP top 25 biggest movers

BYU (Was unranked). The Cougars took it to Kansas State at home to stay undefeated.

Kansas State (Down 10). Conversely, the Wildcats dipped in the poll after a bad outing.

Illinois (Up 5). A new team to watch in the Big Ten after the win at Nebraska.

Missouri (Down 4). Pollsters punished Mizzou for playing close against Vanderbilt.

Michigan (Up 6). The defending champs are earning voters’ confidence after playing physical in a statement win against USC.

Oklahoma (Down 6). The Sooners need to revamp this offense quick as they head into the teeth of a brutal SEC slate after getting pushed around by the Vols.

Power Four undefeated teams

ACC: Miami, Louisville, Pittsburgh Duke

Big 12: Utah, BYU, UCF, Iowa State

Big Ten: Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Indiana, Illinois, Rutgers

SEC: Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss

-

Published
James Parks

JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

