AP top 25 poll: Vols in top five, Michigan rises in college football rankings for Week 5
The top fifth of the AP top 25 poll saw one very notable change after this weekend’s active slate of college football action, and the new rankings saw other movement elsewhere as several teams came out on the losing end of some head-to-head matchups involving ranked teams.
Tennessee moved into the top-five of the rankings after it manhandled Oklahoma in the latter’s SEC debut, while Illinois was a beneficiary of the poll movement after beating Nebraska on the road and emerging as a new contender out of the Big Ten.
Elsewhere in the Sooner State, the Cowboys lost some votes after dropping a home tilt against new Big 12 member Utah, and pollsters are looking at Michigan in a new light after it played some old-time football in a statement win against USC in that school’s first Big Ten outing.
Where does that leave things in the new poll?
Here’s your look at the updated college football rankings as we move into a huge Week 5 slate of games, according to AP top 25 voters.
AP top 25 poll
First-place votes in parentheses
- Texas (44)
- Georgia (13)
- Ohio State (5)
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Utah
- Missouri
- Michigan
- USC
- LSU
- Louisville
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Illinois
- Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Kansas State
- Texas A&M
- Boise State
How did we do? Our AP poll prediction
Other teams receiving votes
Better luck next time, as these teams just missed the rankings
Washington State 67, Indiana 63, Boston College 55, UNLV 53, Pittsburgh 37, Nebraska 25, Iowa 24, James Madison 11, South Carolina 7, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, UCF 3, Arizona 2, SMU 2, Navy 1.
AP top 25 biggest movers
BYU (Was unranked). The Cougars took it to Kansas State at home to stay undefeated.
Kansas State (Down 10). Conversely, the Wildcats dipped in the poll after a bad outing.
Illinois (Up 5). A new team to watch in the Big Ten after the win at Nebraska.
Missouri (Down 4). Pollsters punished Mizzou for playing close against Vanderbilt.
Michigan (Up 6). The defending champs are earning voters’ confidence after playing physical in a statement win against USC.
Oklahoma (Down 6). The Sooners need to revamp this offense quick as they head into the teeth of a brutal SEC slate after getting pushed around by the Vols.
Power Four undefeated teams
ACC: Miami, Louisville, Pittsburgh Duke
Big 12: Utah, BYU, UCF, Iowa State
Big Ten: Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Indiana, Illinois, Rutgers
SEC: Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss
