AP top 25 poll: Seven most underrated teams in Week 5
The only ranked teams to lose over the weekend were three playing fellow ranked teams, so that provided a little shakeup in the AP top 25 poll, but not a ton.
There are still 30 undefeated teams -- including many still stuck outside the top 25 -- but nonetheless, there was less to nitpick with the poll this week than in previous weeks.
Still, we found a way. Here are the seven most underrated teams in the Week 5 AP poll.
1. Oregon Ducks (4-0, No. 6)
Sure, a case can be made for all of the teams ranked in the top 5, but the case can also be made that Oregon is better than several of them.
Better yet, the Ducks can make that case themselves this week as they play at No. 3 Penn State in what is the best game on the Week 5 college football schedule and one of the most pivotal games in the Big Ten this season.
To this point, Oregon hasn't played a daunting schedule, which is fair. But the Ducks haven't just won each of their games -- they've destroyed their competition, making fellow FBS opponents look like Division II fodder.
Including a game against FCS power Montana State, Oregon has won its four games by an average margin of 41.5 points, including its 41-7 win over rival Oregon State on Saturday.
This is all a carryover from what the Ducks showed last season when they lost only one game -- to eventual national champion Ohio State, after beating the Buckeyes in the regular season.
The Buckeyes deserve their perch at No. 1 for now, and while I'd pick the Ducks head-to-head over Miami, the Hurricanes' season resume warrants its current standing. But No. 3 Penn State hasn't played even a Power Four opponent yet, and No. 4 LSU's big win over Clemson doesn't look so shiny anymore.
The Ducks deserve to be no lower than fourth in this poll, but again, they can take care of that this week in Happy Valley.
2. USC Trojans (4-0, No. 21)
USC cracked the poll last week at No. 25 and moved up four spots this week following a 45-31 win over previously unbeaten Michigan State that should have legitimized the Trojans' hot start for some doubters.
But they have a case to be even higher in the rankings after winning their first four games by an average margin of more than 32 points, including a pair of lopsided Big Ten wins over Purdue (33-17) and the Spartans.
Moreover, the Trojans rank third nationally in total offense (583.8 yards per game), first in yards per play (9.19), and tied for first in sacks (4 per game). This is the best team Lincoln Riley has had since his first season at USC, when he won 11 games.
3. Tennessee Vols (3-1, No. 15)
So, let's get this straight ... Tennessee was a missed field goal at the end of regulation away from beating Georgia (presently No. 5 in the poll) and has otherwise won its other three games by an average margin of more than 35 points, including a 45-26 win over a 3-1 Syracuse team that just rolled over Clemson this past weekend.
And for that, the Vols are No. 15? Behind a No. 14 Iowa State team that has narrow three-point wins over Kansas State and Iowa and got past Arkansas State, 24-16, this past weekend? Or No. 10 Texas, which hasn't beaten a Power Four opponent yet and may or may not have a QB that wins big games?
Yes, this seems low for a Vols program that reached the College Football Playoff last year and seems to have upgraded at quarterback with Joey Aguilar.
4. Vanderbilt Commodores (4-0, No. 18)
The question has to be asked, if any other SEC team had Vanderbilt's resume and wasn't named Vanderbilt -- with the stigma of the program's reputation as a conference bottom-dweller for so many years -- where would this team be ranked?
Higher than No. 18, surely.
This is a legitimately good and fun Vandy team that has done everything within its power to show that to the college football world so far, starting 4-0 while winning each of its games by 24 points -- including the signature 31-7 win over what was then a ranked South Carolina team.
Just glancing at some of the teams ahead of Vanderbilt in the rankings that could deservedly flip spots, how about previously-mentioned No. 14 Iowa State or No. 16 Georgia Tech (that close win over Clemson is still impressive, but arguably less so than Vandy's blowout of South Carolina)?
5. Indiana Hoosiers (4-0, No. 11)
Many wanted to believe that Indiana's run to the College Football Playoff last year was an outlier and that the Hoosiers would be put back in their place in 2025.
Not so fast my friend, as Lee Corso would say.
It was the Hoosiers who delivered the humbling as they took on then-No. 9 Illinois over the weekend, winning 63-10 in an ultimate statement to the college football world that this team is for real -- again. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has shot up to the top of some Heisman Trophy odds lists, and Indiana is third in the country in scoring at 54.8 points per game.
Sure, the Hoosiers were the biggest riser in the AP poll this week, jumping eight spots, but could they be even higher? No. 10 Texas is still getting by on reputation and preseason expectations while only collecting wins over Group of Five competition.
OK, maybe this is a minor nitpick, but top-10 status holds its own special significance, and Indiana has looked a lot more like a top 10 team so far than Texas. That's all we're saying.
6. Memphis Tigers (4-0, unranked)
Memphis rallied back from an 11-point second-half deficit to upend Arkansas, 32-31, on Saturday while remaining unbeaten.
The Tigers' strength of schedule hasn't been overwhelming with wins over Chattanooga, Georgia State and Troy before that, but they also won each of those games by at least three touchdowns and then took down a capable SEC team.
Not only is Memphis unranked, but the bigger gripe is that it really isn't garnering much of any national attention, as it came in sixth in the "also receiving votes" department this week. The Tigers are a fun team worth monitoring, at least.
7. Auburn Tigers (3-1, unranked)
Again, there were fewer glaring issues with the rankings this week, so we're picking nits at the bottom of this list. But Illinois loses by 53 points and stays in the rankings somehow, and Auburn loses 24-17 on the road in a tightly-contested game at No. 7 Oklahoma and drops out of the poll?
I'm not sold on Auburn necessarily, but the Tigers played the Sooners competitively and led 17-16 in the fourth quarter on the road. Meanwhile, they won their other three games each by at least two touchdowns, including a 38-24 win over Baylor.
Between Auburn and Illinois, the case can be made that the wrong team got bounced from the rankings.