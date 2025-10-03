AP top 25 poll: Week 6 college football games most likely to shake up the rankings
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Vanderbilt Commodores
- Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- Florida Gators
- Florida State Seminoles
- Texas Longhorns
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Cincinnati Bearcats
- Virginia Cavaliers
- Louisville Cardinals
- Washington Huskies
- Maryland Terrapins
- Michigan State Spartans
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Houston Cougars
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Texas A&M Aggies
There are only two games on the Week 6 college football schedule pitting ranked teams against each other, but they're both highly compelling matchups.
But beyond that, there are a bunch of other games that could have a significant impact on the national rankings by the end of the weekend.
Here are all the matchups that could shake up the national picture this weekend.
(All times Eastern; all betting lines via ESPN BET)
No. 16 Vanderbilt (5-0, 1-0 SEC) at No. 10 Alabama (3-1, 1-0), 3:30 p.m. on ABC
There are no off weeks in the SEC, especially now that Vanderbilt is enjoying a resurgence under fifth-year coach Clark Lea and dynamic quarterback Diego Pavia.
The Commodores stunned Alabama with a 40-35 upset last year in Nashville, coming out of nowhere to topple an undefeated Crimson Tide team that was fresh off a momentous win over Georgia.
Well, Alabama is again coming off a huge win over the Bulldogs, but Vanderbilt isn't coming out of nowhere this time as the teams meet again in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. The Commodores are 5-0 and in their only SEC game so far, they rolled over South Carolina, 31-7.
Pavia is now established as one of the better quarterbacks in the SEC, having thrown for 1,211 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions along with a team-high 294 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.
Alabama is an 11.5-point favorite at home, and a win would further reinforce the Tide as a true national title contender after its season-opening stumble vs. Florida State, but nobody should be overlooking Vandy at this point.
No. 3 Miami (4-0, 0-0 ACC) at No. 18 Florida State (3-1, 0-1), 7:30 p.m. on ABC
The other headlining matchup on this weekend's slate is a doozy and arguably the most important game of the entire ACC season schedule.
Florida State was a top 10 team a week ago, but a 46-38 double-overtime loss at Virginia dropped the Seminoles 10 spots, and a second straight loss could put them at risk of falling out of the rankings entirely. Or, they could land their second huge win of the season (after beating Alabama in Week 1) and reassert themselves in the national picture.
For Miami, this is another opportunity to make a statement that the program is back among the elite. The Hurricanes opened with a dramatic 27-24 win over Notre Dame, humbled a then-ranked South Florida team 49-12 and took care of Florida with ease (26-7).
This is a classic matchup of opposing strengths as Florida State leads all of college football in total offense (600 yards per game) and scoring (53 points per game) while Miami ranks ninth nationally in scoring defense (11.5 PPG allowed) and 13th in total defense (244.5 yards per game allowed).
After a bye week, Miami comes into this latest in-state showdown as 4.5-point favorite on the road.
No. 24 Virginia (4-1, 2-0 ACC) at Louisville (4-0, 1-0), 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Virginia earned its place in the AP top 25 for the first time since 2019 with that stirring upset win over Florida State last week, but the Cavaliers are going to have to keep it up to stay ranked.
Louisville is one of the most notable unranked teams at this point, but its only win over a Power Four opponent was a 34-27 victory over Pittsburgh last week. This is a chance for the Cardinals to legitimize their strong start and potentially slide into the rankings.
USC transfer Miller Moss has settled in nicely at Louisville, passing for 1,029 yards, five touchdowns and three picks (with two rushing TDs). Meanwhile, running back Isaac Brown, who is averaging a robust 8.1 yards per carry (268 rushing yards, three TDs), is considered probable.
Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris, meanwhile, is enjoying a breakout season in his sixth year and at his fourth school, passing for 1,279 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions with 169 rushing yards and four scores.
Louisville is a 6.5-point favorite at home.
No. 9 Texas (3-1, 0-0 SEC) at Florida (1-3, 0-1), 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
How much skepticism is there still about this Texas team despite its top-10 ranking? Well, the fact that the Longhorns are only 5.5-point favorites against a reeling Florida team (even on the road) speaks volumes.
This will be the best defense by far that quarterback Arch Manning has faced since the opener against Ohio State, which raised a ton of questions about his readiness to lead a top 10 team. Manning has had his ups and downs since then and comes in with 888 passing yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions along with five rushing TDs, but the bulk of those stats came against San Jose State and Sam Houston. He still has everything to prove, facing a Gators defense that ranks 22nd in total defense (284.3 yards per game).
Meanwhile, it's been a miserable start to the season for Florida QB DJ Lagway, who was considered one of the top returning quarterbacks in the country yet has passed for just 690 yards, five TDs and 6 INTs. For that matter, it's been a miserable year for the Gators in general.
If Texas loses this game, it would arguably be hard to justify keeping it ranked at all, let alone anywhere near the top 10.
No. 14 Iowa State (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) at Cincinnati (3-1, 1-0), 12 p.m on ESPN2.
No respect for Iowa State here as the Cyclones are a 1.5-point underdog despite an impressive unblemished record with wins over Kansas State, Iowa and a 39-14 drubbing of Arizona.
Cincinnati has split its two Power Four games, losing at home to Nebraska and winning by three on the road at Kansas.
That said, Iowa State is down four defensive backs (including two starters), and Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby has been impressive this season, passing for 1,043 yards, 10 touchdowns and only one pick, including 388 yards and two TDs last week vs. Kansas.
Will the Bearcats knock off one of the remaining unbeatens, or will Iowa State climb further up the rankings?
No. 11 Texas Tech (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) at Houston (4-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. on ESPN
Texas Tech may be even better than its current rankings, but the Red Raiders will have to prove that again this week against an upstart Houston team that is undefeated after going just 4-8 last season.
The Cougars haven't faced a team like this, though, with their best win so far coming against Colorado. Texas A&M transfer Conner Weigman leads Houston with 839 passing yards, six TDs and 1 INT (plus four rushing TDs).
Houston quarterback Behren Morton (1,065 passing yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs) is expected to make the start Saturday, per On3, after injuring his neck two weeks ago in the Red Raiders' 34-10 win at Utah.
Texas Tech, which ranks second nationally in total offense (573 yards per game) and scoring (52 points per game), is an 11.5-point favorite on the road.
Mississippi State (4-1, 0-1 SEC) at No. 6 Texas A&M (4-0, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Mississippi State is one of the fun stories in college football this year, having already doubled its win total from last season. The Bulldogs put a real scare into Tennessee last week, taking the Vols to overtime before losing, so they're that close to being undefeated and ranked heading into this matchup.
The Bulldogs can't be overlooked at this point, led by quarterback Blake Shapen (1,064 passing yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs) and running back Fluff Bothwell (405 rushing yards, 6 TDs); however, they could be without both starting offensive tackles, with left tackle Albert Reese IV considered doubtful.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M is one of the more entertaining offensive teams led by QB Marcel Reed (1,076 passing yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs) and WR Mario Craver (477 receiving yards and 4 TDs).
The Aggies are 16.5-point favorites at home.
Washington (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at Maryland (4-0, 1-0), 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
This is one at least worth monitoring between two mid-tier Big Ten teams who could be better than expected.
Washington took its first loss last week, 24-6 to No. 1 Ohio State, but the Huskies held their own, keeping it within eight points until the fourth quarter. Coach Jedd Fisch is in his second year at the helm and seems to have things trending up, led by quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (951 passing yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs; 192 rushing yards, TDs) and one of the best backs in the Big Ten in Jonah Coleman (417 rushing yards, 9 TDs).
Meanwhile, Maryland has emerged out of nowhere after a 4-8 finish last year. The Terrapins are off to a 4-0 start highlighted by a 27-10 win at Wisconsin. True freshman quarterback Malik Washington has been an instant star, passing for 1,038 yards, 8 TDs and 1 INT with 2 rushing TDs.
Washington is a 5.5-point road favorite.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.