Big Ten football power rankings in 2025 entering the summer
Big Ten teams helped end a historic run by the SEC by winning the last two national championships in college football, first Michigan in 2023, and then Ohio State in 2024, emerging as a real contender when it comes to playoff time.
But it’s not just the Buckeyes and the Wolverines, or the “big two and little eight,” as the Big Ten used to be called back in the day. In fact, they weren’t even in Indy last year.
Two other Big Ten teams, Oregon and Penn State, played for the conference championship a year ago, both made the College Football Playoff, and could easily do it again this season.
That creates something of a traffic jam at the top of the Big Ten football power rankings as we come out of the 2025 spring practice and move into the summer months.
Big Ten Football Power Rankings for 2025
18. Purdue
The definition of a complete rebuild, coming out of a one-win season that saw the departure of several dozen players through the portal, but the addition of head coach Barry Odom is a very positive development given his track record, even if the track ahead of him is long and not filled with a ton of returning production to build around.
17. Northwestern
After ranking just 128th nationally by averaging less than 18 points per game and losing six games by more than three scores last fall, transfer quarterback Preston Stone is here to give the offense a boost, but the Wildcats’ defense is replacing a ton, especially on the back end, an area of relative strength a year ago.
16. Maryland
Coming off a 4-8 season a year ago that included a single victory in Big Ten play, the Terrapins need a Page 1 rewrite, scouting for their next starting quarterback after Billy Edwards left for Wisconsin, reworking the offensive line, and sorting out an unproductive defense.
15. Michigan State
Aidan Chiles needs to take the next step at quarterback, and he needs his blockers to help keep him clean, to stabilize things for head coach Jonathan Smith while he reworks what was a too-generous defense. Chiles threw a Big Ten-worst 11 interceptions and lost four fumbles, but has sophomore wideout Nick Marsh back after setting some freshman records a year ago.
14. Wisconsin
Luke Fickell is just .500 in two seasons and under his tutelage, the Badgers are no longer the symbol of consistency they historically have been. Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and transfer quarterback Billy Edwards have a chance to change that narrative, but they face a tougher schedule.
13. UCLA
The surprising acquisition of quarterback Nico Iamaleava from Tennessee is enough to boost the Bruins up a few spots in these rankings from before spring practice. But the rest of this offense needs a makeover after putting up fewer than two-dozen touchdowns and ranking second-worst in the Big Ten in scoring.
12. Washington
Credible skill contributors will help quarterback Demond Williams get more situated in this offense, but the Huskies need to vastly improve their defensive output after losing a ton on that side of the ball, namely 9 of its 10 most active players.
11. Rutgers
How things develop on the ground will define the Scarlet Knights’ success or failure in 2025, both running the ball after Kyle Monangai’s departure, and stopping the run after opponents ran through this unit with ease a year ago on a defense that just lost key linebacker Mohamed Toure this spring.
10. Minnesota
Darius Taylor is the highlight of the Gophers’ returning offense, but PJ Fleck needs to ensure drastic improvement on the line and at quarterback after Max Brosmer left school. Minnesota also lost defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman after his unit was ranked 9th in FBS in scoring last fall.
9. USC
Jayden Maiava’s development as the Trojans’ long-term quarterback depends on how Lincoln Riley is able to rework his offensive line, and how well this offense performs in close games, in particular, but at least D’Anton Lynn’s defense should be able to repeat its improvements from last season.
8. Iowa
Mark Gronowski is the next candidate to revive the Hawkeyes’ aerial attack, such as it is, but the quarterback has some championship pedigree after playing at South Dakota State, while Kirk Ferentz rebuilds what should be another strong defense after losing two linebackers and a corner.
7. Nebraska
That solid 5-1 start atrophied into a 7-6 finish for the Cornhuskers a year ago, but offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and quarterback Dylan Raiola should be a productive pairing, alongside new blockers like Elijah Pritchett and Rocco Spindler, that is, if Matt Rhule can build out from a defensive front in transition.
6. Indiana
It’s difficult to predict what the Hoosiers will look like. Much of what made this a surprise playoff team last year is gone, but Curt Cignetti brought in some notable transfers to keep this roster in the mix and in the top half of the Big Ten rankings, including quarterback Fernando Mendoza from Cal.
5. Illinois
Bigger things could be in store for the Illini this fall after they won 10 games a year ago. Luke Altymer returns at quarterback, one of several returning producers all over the field for this team, but how well has Bret Bielema restocked the shelves at wide receiver after losing two key targets to the NFL?
4. Michigan
Everybody wrote off the then-defending champs after their offense evaporated, but they rebounded with signature wins against Ohio State and Alabama. Now, the offense gets a boost with Chip Lindsey calling plays and potentially No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood at the quarterback position.
3. Oregon
Dan Lanning has the material to prove this ranking wrong and win the Big Ten again, but there are questions at quarterback, likely answered by young former five-star Dante Moore, and the offensive line, but transfer back Makhi Hughes is an important gain.
2. Penn State
Drew Allar is back, as are Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, and Jim Knowles left the Buckeyes to lead the Nittany Lions’ defense, but we’ll see how this wide receiver rotation responds to the moment and whether Allar can take this offense to a new level.
1. Ohio State
Until proven otherwise, we’re keeping the Buckeyes atop the Big Ten rankings, but with some asterisks: Who’s the quarterback after Will Howard’s departure? Can they run the ball the same? Who will step up in the defensive front after so many veteran departures?
There’s enough continuity to justify keeping Ohio State at No. 1, especially with wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate back in tandem with safety Caleb Downs, but don’t be surprised if Penn State or Oregon beat out the Buckeyes to win the conference this year.
