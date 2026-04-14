Big Ten Powerhouse Surges to No. 1 in Way-Too-Early College Football Rankings

The hunt for the 2026 national title has a familiar frontrunner. ESPN's Mark Schlabach just dropped his updated spring rankings, slotting the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 1 ahead of the upcoming season.

This top spot is a massive nod to Ryan Day’s ability to stack a roster that never seems to dip. Despite losing defensive stars to the NFL, the Buckeyes' recruiting machine and opportunistic portal additions ensure they are reloading rather than rebuilding.

Expectations in Columbus are already through the roof. With a veteran core returning, this 2026 squad looks like the most complete unit the program has fielded in years.

Ohio State maintaining the Big Ten hierarchy

Ohio State’s return to No. 1 is backed by the most consistent talent pipeline in the country. The Buckeyes boast the No. 3-ranked 2026 recruiting class, headlined by Five-Star Plus+ receiver Chris Henry Jr. and elite linebacker Cincere Johnson. This marks the fifth straight year Day has secured a top-five national finish, essentially filling the two-deep with nothing but blue-chip talent.

Last month, ESPN's Bill Connelly also slotted Ohio State at No. 1 in his rankings.

The program isn't just relying on high school stars; they are aggressively raiding the transfer portal for veteran help. Key portal additions like defensive lineman James Smith and edge rusher Qua Russaw, both from Alabama, provide the immediate, NFL-ready impact the coaching staff demands.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches during Student Appreciation Day spring practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on April 4, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the program averaging over 10 draft picks annually, the Buckeyes have turned their locker room into an NFL prospect developmental factory.

By pairing the nation’s deepest receiver room with surgical portal takes, Ohio State has built a roster specifically for the expanded playoff era. While rivals like Oregon and Michigan have grabbed headlines lately, the Buckeyes' 82% blue-chip ratio remains the highest in the Big Ten.

Buckeyes' 2026 roster, outlook

The engine behind this No. 1 ranking is an offense with record-shattering production. Schlabach noted that "With quarterback Julian Sayin, tailback Bo Jackson and all-world receiver Jeremiah Smith returning, the Buckeyes should be back in the national championship hunt."

The numbers tell the story. Smith enters the season after a legendary run where he broke every major FBS freshman receiving record. Under center, Sayin is coming off a 2025 campaign where he posted a 77% completion rate, the third-highest in college football history, while racking up 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) carries the ball against the Miami Hurricanes. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The defense remains just as elite under Matt Patricia, who has installed a complex pro scheme. Schlabach mentioned that "former NFL defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has turned OSU's unit into one of the sport's best." With Heisman favorites at multiple positions and a depth chart loaded with former five-star prospects, the Buckeyes are the clear team to beat.

In my way-too-early college football rankings, I have Ohio State placed at No. 1. The Scarlet & Grey will showcase its roster during the annual spring game on Sat., April 18, at Ohio Stadium.