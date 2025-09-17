Big Ten QB Power Rankings: Allar disappoints and Maiava continues to shine in Week 3
As the Big Ten nears more competitive games, the league's QB derby is still being sorted. Most of the top teams have had brilliant QB play, although Drew Allar at Penn State has been a negative exception. Some passers still have big numbers, but against subpar competition, like Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. But here's where they stand after Week 13.
18. Preston Stone, Northwestern
With two more picks against Oregon, Stone is down to three scores and six picks. He's the only B1G starting qb on the wrong side of the TD/INT ratio.
17. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA
Three weeks into the season, Iamaleava is the leader of a team so disappointing that the coach has been fired. The stats back up how awful Iamaleava has been-- 6.3 yards per pass and three touchdowns and three interceptions.
16. Mark Gronowski, Iowa
After three weeks, the former FCS star is still struggling to fit in. His 306 passing yards in three games would be a ho-hum week for some of the passers on this list. His 4.9 yards per passing attempt is shockingly bad.
15. Danny O'Neil, Wisconsin
O'Neil was in the unenviable task of facing Alabama and may see intended starter Billy Edwards Jr. get healthy enough to regain his spot. With five touchdowns and four interceptions, O'Neil isn't a long-term option for Wisconsin.
14. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota
The freshman QB took his first loss. He wasn't awful-- 205 yards and a score. But he threw a pick and Minnesota only scored 14 points.
13. Drew Allar, Penn State
Allar continues to disappoint so far. He is averaging just 7.1 yards per pass attempt and hit on barely half his passes with an interception against FCS Villanova. This doesn't seem likely to last for Allar, but has to be some cause for concern.
12. Ryan Browne, Purdue
Browne took a loss to USC, but did throw for 305 yards. The three interceptions weren't great, but Browne accounted for both Purdue touchdowns and fought hard in the defeat.
11. Malik Washington, Maryland
Washington continues to play well with 773 yards and six scores. But he still hasn't played stringent enough competition to draw any big conclusions.
10. Demond Williams Jr., Washington
Washington was off last week, so Williams's numbers (480 yards and two scores passing and 132 yards and a score on the ground) continue to remain pristine. But like Malik Washington, it's too early to know what it might mean.
9. Aidan Chiles, Michigan State
State is 3-0, but as above, there's some concerns about tougher competition. Chiles threw for 270 yards and ran for 76 more, but it was against FCS Youngstown State.
8. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
Another outstanding stat line from a QB who dominated an FCS foe. Kaliakmanis threw for 309 yards and a touchdown in a domination of Norfolk State. But will it mean anything in league play?
7. Bryce Underwood, Michigan
Underwood had a big game in a G5 beatdown. The revelation was the ground game, where he rushed for 114 yards and two scores on nine carries. That certainly bumped him up a few spots here.
6. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Mendoza's numbers are excellent-- 708 yards, nine scores, no interceptions. He was 19 for 20 passing against an FCS team, but this big picture remains very much uncertain.
5. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska
The numbers from Raiola's second season match the preseason hype. He is completing 76.6% of his throws for 829 yards and eight scores. Even if those stats deteriorate a bit in league play, Raiola is clearly one of the top handful of Big Ten quarterbacks.
4. Luke Altmyer, Illinois
Altmyer is the best of the rest outside the league's big three QBs. He has thrown for 709 yards and eight touchdowns. His steady senior leadership should survive even the top-heavy Big Ten. He's not the most glamorous player at his spot, but he's one of the best and Illinois is a CFP contender because of him.
3. Dante Moore, Oregon
Moore's first test in Big Ten play with Oregon wasn't great-- 178 yards and a score against Northwestern. But he's still an elite player with 10.3 yards per pass attempt and seven touchdowns against just one interception.
2. Julian Sayin, Ohio State
Sayin did throw two picks against MAC foe Ohio, but also passed for 347 yards and three scores. Will he make some inexperienced mistakes? Sure, but he's a Buckeye star in the making.
1. Jayden Maiava, USC
Maiava's insane numbers persist, even if his conference opener was a bit quiet with 282 yards and a rushing score. Maiava's 14.1 yards per pass attempt lead the nation by nearly three yards. He's also tops in QB rating and has given USC ammunition to rise into the top 25.