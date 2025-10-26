Coaches Poll top 25: Aggies get 1st place votes in Week 10 college football rankings
Six ranked college football teams lost their games over the weekend, presenting voters with something of a dilemma on how to order the lower-placed programs as the Coaches Poll top 25 rankings received a notable update heading into Week 10.
Ohio State expectedly retained almost all of the first-place votes, but Texas A&M snagged two of them in this week’s ballot after a demonstrative victory at LSU that propelled this team to the forefront of the SEC championship picture.
The coaches didn’t seem too overly impressed by some of the statement wins by higher-ranked teams, but were willing to punish those programs that lost their ranked-on-ranked matchups, as Oklahoma and Missouri were the biggest losers after falling to Ole Miss and Vanderbilt, respectively.
As a result, none of the top 10 ranked teams budged this week, but there was plenty of other movement in the bottom half of the Coaches poll coming out of an active October.
Four teams broke into the rankings this week, illustrating the kind of weekly carousel of teams falling out and breaking in around the bottom of the ballot, with two Group of Five playoff hopefuls in Memphis and Navy being voted into the top 25, while Big 12 insurgent Houston made the poll.
Let’s take a look at what teams moved up, moved down, and who didn’t budge in the rankings for this weekend, according to the coaches’ vote.
Coaches Poll top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Ohio State (62)
- Indiana
- Texas A&M (2)
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Georgia Tech
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- BYU
- Vanderbilt
- Notre Dame
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Virginia
- Cincinnati
- Louisville
- Oklahoma
- Texas
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Houston
- Navy
- Utah
- Memphis
Where we left off: Last week’s Coaches Poll rankings
Teams that dropped out
Better luck next time to these teams that tumbled out of the Coaches Poll rankings this week after taking another costly loss on Saturday
LSU (19). A third loss, and an ugly one at home against Texas A&M, not only has Brian Kelly on the hot seat, but his LSU team out of the Coaches Poll rankings this week.
USF (20). Likewise for the Bulls, considered a contender in the competitive American Conference, but who took a step in the wrong direction after a loss to Memphis, now ranked.
Illinois (23). In, out, in, and now out again are the Illini, unable to find much rhythm coming off last season’s 10-win outing, already losing three games in eight tries, this time on the road against resurgent Washington.
Arizona State (25). Just when they got back in the rankings, the Sun Devils fall back out, falling to 5-3 on the year following a loss at home against Houston and throwing another monkey wrench in their plans to repeat as Big 12 champs.
Other teams receiving votes
These teams earned some votes from the coaches this week, but not enough of them to qualify for the official rankings, leaving them on the outside looking in
Iowa 85; USC 77; Tulane 65; Washington 60; USF 24; LSU 19; James Madison 18; Pittsburgh 15; San Diego State 14; North Texas 11; TCU 7 ;UNLV 6; Nebraska 4; Arizona State 2; Wake Forest 1; Boise State 1.
Coaches Poll biggest movers
Memphis (Up 11). One of several American favorites in the playoff race, the Tigers avoided a second-straight loss by taking down ranked USF.
Oklahoma (Down 7). A second loss for the Sooners, this time to resurgent Ole Miss, and at a bad time as they face arguably college football’s toughest remaining schedule.
Houston (Up 8). Willie Fritz’s Cougars moved to 7-1 after a big win over reigning Big 12 champ Arizona State, with just a loss to league favorite Texas Tech.
Missouri (Down 6). Mizzou didn’t just lose a second game to a ranked SEC foe, Vandy this time, but also watched star quarterback Beau Pribula leave the game in a wheelchair with an ankle injury.