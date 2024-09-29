College Football HQ

Coaches Poll top 25: Alabama rises, Georgia falls in Week 6 college football rankings

There's a new No. 1 team in the Coaches Poll top 25 rankings... But it wasn't the Crimson Tide.

James Parks

Alabama is the new No. 1 team in the country, as the Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings revealed entering Week 6.
Even though Georgia had dropped in most polls two weeks ago, the coaches were adamant that it was the No. 1 team in every edition of the Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings.

But that changed this week after the events that transpired in Tuscaloosa, as Alabama ran out to a big early lead on the Bulldogs and then broke through for a late touchdown to hold off Georgia’s frantic comeback bid to re-write the power structure at the top of the SEC.

Still, it wasn’t enough for the coaches to put the Crimson Tide at No. 1 in the new poll, however, as Texas eked out just enough first-place votes in a close call to keep Alabama at No. 2 in a top-five that saw four teams hail from the SEC.

That wasn’t the only notable movement in the polls this week, as Penn State won an important Big Ten opener against ranked Illinois, and Kansas State handed Oklahoma State its second-straight in the Big 12, where that conference’s title race has been completely blown open.

Where does that leave things in the updated Week 6 top 25 rankings? Let’s see where things stand in the new poll, according to the coaches’ vote.

Coaches Poll top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Texas (29)
  2. Alabama (19)
  3. Ohio State (7)
  4. Tennessee
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Penn State
  8. Miami
  9. Missouri
  10. Michigan
  11. Ole Miss
  12. LSU
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Clemson
  15. USC
  16. Iowa State
  17. Oklahoma
  18. Utah
  19. BYU
  20. Kansas State
  21. Texas A&M
  22. Louisville
  23. UNLV
  24. Indiana
  25. Illinois

Teams that dropped out

No. 20 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are out of the rankings after losing a second-straight game in Big 12 conference play.

Other teams receiving votes

Boise State 103; Pittsburgh 51; Arizona 44; Rutgers 35; Iowa 29; James Madison 25; Duke 22; Kentucky 17; Oklahoma State 15; SMU 14; Nebraska 12; Navy 9; Colorado 9; Boston College 6; Army West Point 3; UCF 2; Liberty 2; Tulane 1; South Carolina 1

Coaches Poll biggest movers

Georgia (Down 4). The Bulldogs are down in the rankings after the Alabama loss, but still in the top-five in the coaches’ opinion.

Ole Miss (Down 6). The second-biggest drop in the polls after the Rebels lost at home to unranked Kentucky in the SEC opener.

Utah (Down 8). This week’s biggest fall belongs to the Utes after they were unable to hold off an unranked Arizona at home.

Kansas State (Up 5). The Wildcats bounced back with a big win over the Cowboys.

College football’s undefeated teams

ACC: Miami, Pittsburgh, Duke

Big 12: BYU, Iowa State

Big Ten: Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Indiana, Rutgers

SEC: Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Missouri

Sun Belt: James Madison

AAC: Army, Navy

CUSA: Liberty

Mountain West: UNLV

