Coaches Poll top 25: Alabama rises, Georgia falls in Week 6 college football rankings
Even though Georgia had dropped in most polls two weeks ago, the coaches were adamant that it was the No. 1 team in every edition of the Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings.
But that changed this week after the events that transpired in Tuscaloosa, as Alabama ran out to a big early lead on the Bulldogs and then broke through for a late touchdown to hold off Georgia’s frantic comeback bid to re-write the power structure at the top of the SEC.
Still, it wasn’t enough for the coaches to put the Crimson Tide at No. 1 in the new poll, however, as Texas eked out just enough first-place votes in a close call to keep Alabama at No. 2 in a top-five that saw four teams hail from the SEC.
That wasn’t the only notable movement in the polls this week, as Penn State won an important Big Ten opener against ranked Illinois, and Kansas State handed Oklahoma State its second-straight in the Big 12, where that conference’s title race has been completely blown open.
Where does that leave things in the updated Week 6 top 25 rankings? Let’s see where things stand in the new poll, according to the coaches’ vote.
Coaches Poll top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Texas (29)
- Alabama (19)
- Ohio State (7)
- Tennessee
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Miami
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Ole Miss
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- USC
- Iowa State
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- BYU
- Kansas State
- Texas A&M
- Louisville
- UNLV
- Indiana
- Illinois
Teams that dropped out
No. 20 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are out of the rankings after losing a second-straight game in Big 12 conference play.
Other teams receiving votes
Boise State 103; Pittsburgh 51; Arizona 44; Rutgers 35; Iowa 29; James Madison 25; Duke 22; Kentucky 17; Oklahoma State 15; SMU 14; Nebraska 12; Navy 9; Colorado 9; Boston College 6; Army West Point 3; UCF 2; Liberty 2; Tulane 1; South Carolina 1
Coaches Poll biggest movers
Georgia (Down 4). The Bulldogs are down in the rankings after the Alabama loss, but still in the top-five in the coaches’ opinion.
Ole Miss (Down 6). The second-biggest drop in the polls after the Rebels lost at home to unranked Kentucky in the SEC opener.
Utah (Down 8). This week’s biggest fall belongs to the Utes after they were unable to hold off an unranked Arizona at home.
Kansas State (Up 5). The Wildcats bounced back with a big win over the Cowboys.
College football’s undefeated teams
ACC: Miami, Pittsburgh, Duke
Big 12: BYU, Iowa State
Big Ten: Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Indiana, Rutgers
SEC: Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Missouri
Sun Belt: James Madison
AAC: Army, Navy
CUSA: Liberty
Mountain West: UNLV
