College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Alabama falls, Georgia rises in CFP
After a wild weekend of games, the latest College Football Playoff rankings are a bit more complicated. The SEC has a pack of teams clustered together behind Texas A&M, while the ACC continues to be complicated with no squads inside the top 12 of the CFP rankings.
A Georgia Tech loss would have made the conference race even more cloudy, but the Jackets were able to survive against a struggling Boston College squad. Elsewhere, Oklahoma made their case for the College Football Playoff with an upset win over Alabama.
Meanwhile, Georgia essentially eliminated Texas from playoff contention with a 35-10 blowout victory. If this wasn't enough excitement, South Florida and Memphis both lost, opening the door for another conference outside the American to snag the Group of Six spot.
Here's a look at our predictions for the College Football Playoff rankings after Week 12.
No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes
There is little movement at the very top as Ohio State continues to dominate. We can already feel the pressure mounting on Ryan Day ahead of the team's rivalry showdown against Michigan on Nov. 29.
No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers
No close calls this week for Indiana as the Hoosiers made short work of Wisconsin. Indiana and Ohio State appear to be on a collision course for the Big Ten title game.
No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies
For the second straight week, one of the top undefeated teams was on the ropes only to survive in dramatic fashion. Texas A&M made things much more dramatic against South Carolina than Indiana's scare versus Penn State.
The Gamecocks deserve credit for nearly notching the upset, but the Aggies showed a lot of resolve to mount one of the biggest comebacks of the college football season after trailing 30-3 at halftime.
No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs
It is a weird world since Alabama has the head-to-head win, but the Crimson Tide now have two losses. All Georgia did was make short work of Arch Manning and the Longhorns.
Georgia is peaking at the right time. Dawgs fans undoubtedly want another SEC Championship, but Georgia could benefit from not having to play in the title game.
A consolation prize would be Georgia hosting a home playoff game in Athens.
No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders
There was no letdown in Lubbock after a dominant win over BYU. Texas Tech followed it up with an even more decisive victory over UCF. The Red Raiders get a week off before closing the regular season against West Virginia.
No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels
The Lane Kiffin bowl featured all sorts of excitement, but Ole Miss was able to survive with a win over Florida. Ole Miss will likely continue to deal with the Kiffin rumors for the rest of the season.
No. 7 Oregon Ducks
It feels like Oregon is flying under the radar since the team's loss against Indiana. Yet, the Ducks are very much a contender.
Oregon dominated Minnesota with a 42-13 victory. The Ducks will once again take center stage with a showdown against USC in Week 13 before a rivalry season finale versus Washington.
No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners
Boomer Sooner, Oklahoma is firmly back in the playoff picture with a win over Bama. As for the SEC Championship Game, we now have Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss clustered together with one conference loss. Texas A&M remains the lone undefeated team in the conference.
No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide
Things got a little more complicated for Bama as the team now has losses against Florida State and Oklahoma. It will be interesting to see how far the committee drops Alabama in Tuesday's rankings.
No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Pitt may have earned a visit from "College GameDay," but the Panthers proved to be no match for Notre Dame. The Irish will be heavy favorites against Syracuse and Stanford to close the season.
Notre Dame has been able to bounce back from an 0-2 start, but the Irish also benefit from not playing in a conference title game.
No. 11 BYU Cougars
BYU was somehow only a narrow favorite versus TCU. The Cougars bounced back after the team's disappointing outing in Lubbock, to dominate TCU 44-13.
BYU gets another marquee Big 12 matchup against Cincinnati in Week 13 as the team eyes potential revenge against Texas Tech in the conference title game.
No. 12 James Madison Dukes
We've already got chaos for the highest ranked Group of Six spot. Memphis and USF's losses open the door for a number of teams. Others will technically be ranked ahead of James Madison, but the five highest-ranked conference champs are guaranteed a spot in the bracket.
ESPN projects Navy is in the driver's seat for this spot but don't sleep on James Madison. The Dukes made short work of App State with a 58-10 victory. JMU's only loss this season came in a 28-14 defeat at the hands of Louisville.