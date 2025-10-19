College Football HQ

College Football Playoff rankings predictions have historic program as new No. 1

The initial College Football Playoff rankings are still weeks away from being released, but Week 8 led to a shakeup in our projections.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) warms-up before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) warms-up before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The initial College Football Playoff rankings do not get released until Nov. 4, but the recent Week 8 shakeup is a perfect time to project the top teams. Miami kicked off a surprising weekend with an upset loss versus Louisville on Friday.

With Miami no longer in the running to be the No. 1 team through the first two months, there is plenty of competition for the top spot. The battle starts in the Big Ten where both Indiana and Ohio State can make a strong case with their resumes.

Let's take a look at our projected College Football Playoff rankings heading into Week 9.

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

A strong argument can be made for Indiana to be in this spot, but Ohio State is boasting a historic defense. The scary thing for the rest of college football is the Buckeyes offense is also starting to fire on all cylinders at just the right time.

No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana quickly took head coach Curt Cignetti's name off of college football hot board lists by inking him to a new $93 million contract extension. On the field, Indiana has impressive wins over Oregon and Illinois.

The Hoosiers will be heavy favorites in their remaining matchups. Indiana does not play Ohio State in the regular season, but the two are emerging as the favorites to play in the Big Ten Championship.

No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies

The leader in the SEC clubhouse does not reside in Athens or Tuscaloosa. Texas A&M remains undefeated but has challenging tests against LSU, Missouri and Texas to close out the season.

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Cigar smoke is still wafting in the air after Alabama's dominant performance against Tennessee. As time passes, Bama's season opening loss against Florida State continues to be more puzzling.

No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia has rebounded nicely since the Dawgs' narrow loss to Alabama. It was Georgia's offense that carried the Bulldogs to a comeback win against Ole Miss despite the team's defensive woes.

No. 6 Miami Hurricanes

Miami's surprising loss to Louisville would drop the Canes in the theoretical rankings. The wide-open ACC race got a bit more complicated with Miami's loss.

No. 7 Oregon Ducks

Oregon's College Football Playoff chances are very much alive despite the Ducks' loss to Indiana. There are still challenges ahead as Oregon closes out the season with back-to-back games against USC and Washington.

No. 8 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The annual "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" matchup between Georgia and Georgia Tech to close out the season is shaping up to have playoff implications. Georgia Tech has a legitimate chance to win the ACC.

No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels

A strong argument can be made that Ole Miss should be higher following their first loss of the season versus Georgia. Ole Miss will not have time to lick their wounds as the Rebels face Oklahoma in Week 9.

No. 10 BYU Cougars

Much has been made about Texas Tech and Arizona State being the class of the Big 12, but all BYU keeps doing is winning. The Cougars get a resume boost with the team's rivalry win over Utah.

No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners

We're about to find out a lot on Oklahoma's moxie. The Sooners' final five games are all against ranked opponents. Oklahoma faces Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU to close out the season.

No. 12 South Florida Bulls

There are some Power 4 programs who may technically be ranked ahead of USF, but we are reserving this spot for the highest-ranked Group of 5 team. South Florida helped themselves by scheduling Miami, Florida and Boise State to begin the season.

