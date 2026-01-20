Final AP Poll of college football season revealed

The No. 1-seed Indiana Hoosiers pulled off the first 16-0 season in FBS history on Monday after defeating the No. 10-seed Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who threw for 186 yards and rushed for what ended up being a crucial touchdown, the Hoosiers clinched what was their first championship in football in program history. As for Miami, they had a chance to win the game late, but Carson Beck was picked off by defensive back Jamari Sharpe.

In what now feels like the blink of an eye, the 2025 college football season is over. Following Monday evening's title results, the AP Poll officially released what will mark the final rankings of the 2025 season, with the Hoosiers and Canes sitting atop them.

Of note, Miami was the biggest mover in the rankings, as it moved up eight spots from the previous rankings. In terms of who took the biggest hit, that award would have to go to the Oklahoma Sooners, who plummeted five spots from their previous ranking.

However, that seemed to be a trend for the mighty SEC as four of the seven teams included in the rankings saw a bit of slippage. Regardless, they still finished with the most teams ranked as the Big Ten was right behind them with six, while the Big 12 came in third with five teams.

Fourth place went to the American who had three teams, while the ACC came in last in terms of conferences as they had just two programs ranked.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) an D'Angelo Ponds (5) kiss the trophy after the College Football Playoff National Championship. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the Hoosiers finishing ranked as the top team in the country, they may already have a case for an underdog mentality heading into next season.

The favorites to win the National Championship in 2026 were released by BetMGM, and atop the list were roughly the same teams that were favored heading into this season. The Hoosiers ended up having the fifth-best odds (+800), while programs such as Oregon, Notre Dame Texas and Ohio State are all viewed as having a better chance.

As for the Hurricanes, they came in at the bottom of the list in terms of top contenders, as their odds were +2000. Now, this could be attributed to the fact that they don't have a solidified quarterback just yet, but needless to say, both teams will have a chip on their shoulder.

Regardless of the final rankings and the preseason rankings for next year, 2025 was a great season of college football that many of us will remember forever.