What was branded as a more calm, less potentially chaotic Saturday of college football instead turned into a surprise purge in the top-ten with a pair of Big Ten playoff contenders going down in upsets.

That forces the selection committee not only to reorganize who belongs where in punishing the losers and rewarding the winners, but there could be some sudden competition for the last seed after some curious developments in that part of the poll.

Here are the teams who helped and hurt their position in the College Football Playoff bracket with just one regular season game left on the schedule.

Hurt: BYU

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Last week’s ranking: No. 10

Can you win a game late in the season as a team inside the bubble and actually drop in the rankings? BYU is about to find out. It beat Kansas on the road on Saturday, but the way it did so could raise questions from the selection committee.

The Cougars needed three overtimes and a two-point conversion to beat a four-win team that sits 13th in its conference. That apparent struggle, combined with their loss to UCF earlier, and wins by other teams right behind them, could actually end up costing the Big 12 hopefuls this week.

Hurt: Ohio State

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Last week’s ranking: No. 14

It may be hard to envision a playoff bracket without the preseason No. 1 ranked Buckeyes in it, but the injury to quarterback Julian Sayin now appears to have completely derailed their season.

The latest stumble was a surprising (or was it?) loss at a Nebraska team that hadn’t defeated a ranked opponent in its last 31 attempts. Curt Cignetti may have been right about OSU when he said Indiana “ripped the heart out of that team.”

Since beating the Hoosiers, Ohio State has lost three of its last four games. More concerning than that? Ryan Day is 7-6 in his last 13 games overall. This genuinely has the look of a program that is losing considerable momentum right now.

Helped: Wake Forest

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Last week’s ranking: No. 11

The highest-scoring team in college football looked the part again this weekend, smashing up Georgia Tech by a 50-29 count on the road, exactly what they had to do to maintain the favor of the selection committee.

They won the selectors’ confidence a week ago, moving up two places to the No. 11 seed, effectively the last team in, given the Group of Six selection will take the final No. 12 spot.

It’s more than possible the committee jumps the Deacons over BYU this week given their more convincing performance on the road against an overmatched conference opponent.

Hurt: Kentucky

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Last week’s ranking: No. 16

So long, Wildcats. They had already dropped out of contention following losses to Tennessee and Florida, and a third against Missouri this weekend will put Will Stein’s out of contention.

And to think a couple weeks ago, Kentucky sat atop the SEC standings as a 7-1 football team.

Helped: Texas Tech

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Last week’s ranking: No. 12

The committee has kept the Red Raiders two spots behind BYU despite having one loss to the Cougars’ two.

Now they face a decision on whether to move Tech and Wake up as a package deal and put both ahead of BYU in this week’s bracket.

BYU has a win against what will be a top-five Notre Dame, but the Red Raiders have defeated three ranked teams and are ahead in the Big 12 standings. There’s an argument either way.

Hurt: Boise State

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Last week’s ranking: No. 17

A last-second loss to San Diego State isn’t an ideal look for the Group of Six favorites. But they’ll have a chance to avenge that defeat against the same team when both play for the Pac-12 championship in two weeks.

Will that create new competition for the G6 selection? Liberty is hanging around, now 10-1 and ranked in the AP poll. But their 135th ranked strength of schedule likely won’t be enough to take advantage of the Broncos’ loss.

Helped: Oregon

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Last week’s ranking: No. 13

That 1-2 midseason slump seems like ancient history now, as the Ducks have won four straight games, two of them against ranked opponents. Will that manifest in their being thrust into the top dozen finally?

Probably not, thanks to Wake Forest and Texas Tech also winning. They also have three total losses, which argues against them. But UCLA and Indiana losing could end up putting Oregon in the Big Ten title game. If they win that, they’re in.

Hurt: Indiana

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Last week’s ranking: No. 8

Losing at Washington combined with the next five lower-ranked teams — Tennessee, BYU, Wake, Texas Tech, and Oregon — all winning likely means the Hoosiers fall out of the bracket this week.

Now, of the five most likely Big Ten championship scenarios that remain, Indiana makes Indy in just two of them. They were already ranked near the bottom of the one-loss teams, signaling the committee had some doubts about their quality of record.

Now with two losses and other one-loss teams moving up, Indiana’s hopes of going back-to-back may have finally gone up in smoke.