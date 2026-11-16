Members of the College Football Playoff selection committee face what should be an easier task this week when voting on the official top 25 rankings.

Ten of the top 11 ranked teams won their games on Saturday, bringing some welcome stability to the current bracket, but that eleventh team could cause some confusion.

Which teams are on the way up, and down, in the updated top 25 rankings this week?

Rankings reflect College Football Playoff selection committee

Moving up: Texas

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Last week’s ranking: No. 6

Arch Manning played sluggish, turnover-plagued football for 58 minutes, and then turned into Peyton Manning for the last 2 minutes, leading Texas to a last-second, one-point win on the road against ranked LSU.

That puts the Longhorns at 5-0 against ranked opponents this season, arguably the most impressive statistic the selectors are dealing with right now.

But will even that be enough for the committee to give them a bump in the poll?

It’s possible they don’t, given everyone higher up won their games, but they could argue that what Texas did was better than what Notre Dame beating Boston College, and move the SEC hopefuls up ahead of the Irish.

Projected ranking: No. 5

Moving down: Kentucky

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Last week’s ranking: No. 11

A couple weeks ago, the Wildcats were the darlings of college football. Will Stein’s first year looked like a sure thing to make the College Football Playoff and go a long way turning Kentucky into a football school.

Not so fast, as Lee Corso would say. Suddenly, UK is on a puzzling two-game losing skid, first getting smashed by Tennessee and then losing at home against Florida.

That first result was enough to drop Kentucky five places to No. 11 a week ago. The second could prove to be the coup de grace for their playoff ambitions.

Texas Tech and Wake Forest, Nos. 12 and 13, respectively, won their games and moved to 9-1, more than enough for one of them to take Kentucky’s place this week. And potentially for good.

Projected ranking: No. 16

Moving up: Wake Forest

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Last week’s ranking: No. 13

This will likely be the big debate in the committee room. Who goes up: Wake Forest or Texas Tech?

Both did their job. Tech dominated CFP No. 25 Oklahoma State in a 52-27 result on the road. Wake demolished AP No. 25 SMU in a 49-7 rout, also on the road.

Logically, the Red Raiders would get the advantage here, sitting one place ahead of the Demon Deacons and thus easily sliding up into Kentucky’s No. 11 ranking.

But not without an argument. Wake Forest’s overall resume is strong, and it’s one of the highest-scoring teams in the country, but has just one win against a ranked opponent. Its one loss is by 13 to a full-strength Miami.

Texas Tech has a possible edge with three wins against ranked teams, but its loss is to unranked Cincinnati. The former could be the eventual tiebreaker that allows it to stay ahead of its ACC counterparts and move into the bracket this week.

AP pollsters took Wake’s side in this debate, jumping it over the Red Raiders into the top 10. The playoff room will follow suit. It makes them look more diplomatic, giving the ACC a second team rather than the Big 12 a third.

Projected ranking: No. 11

Moving down: LSU

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Last week’s ranking: No. 21

All that hype and all that money, and Lane Kiffin is 6-4.

Coming out of last week’s ugly home loss to Alabama that dropped LSU seven places in the rankings, it desperately needed a statement.

Unfortunately, the statement LSU made was losing by one point in the last seconds against a seemingly playoff-bound Texas.

Not that this defense didn’t do its job most of the night. It predictably had an advantage against the Longhorns’ wobbly protection and intercepted Manning three times.

But, as in games against Ole Miss, Kentucky, and the Crimson Tide, it just couldn’t finish. That’s not playoff material. Four losses might be okay in a 24-team field, but not in a 12-team one.

Projected ranking: Unranked

Moving up: Florida

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Last week’s ranking: Unranked

Getting pounded in consecutive losses against Georgia and then Oklahoma predictably saw the Gators lose any confidence they may have had in the committee room.

But an impressive turnaround, one of several for Jon Sumrall’s team in his debut season as coach, by edging out highly-placed Kentucky, combined with other lower-ranked losers falling out, should give the the selectors an argument to put Florida back in the poll.

Projected ranking: No. 24