College Football Powerhouse Set to Nosedive in AP Rankings After Getting Destroyed

The sudden rise of an SEC powerhouse in the most recent college football rankings looks to be all too brief after a Saturday that has completely changed perception.

Florida was the biggest positive mover in the AP top 25 poll a week ago behind a stout rushing attack and a high-scoring offense, but that momentum came to an abrupt and emphatic end this weekend on the road at the hands of SEC insurgent Missouri.

The No. 8 ranked Gators, previously undefeated and generating enormous national buzz under first-year coach Jon Sumrall, were completely dominated in a 45-17 rout that exposed the team’s clear limitations, and will force AP pollsters into another big decision.

A One-Sided Affair

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Missouri controlled the game from the second quarter onward, outgaining Florida 534-224 in total output, while running back Jamal Roberts erupted for more than 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including long scores of 77 and 80 yards that put the contest out of reach.

Austin Simmons added two touchdown passes and efficiently directed an offense that looked far more explosive than its ranking suggested.

Florida’s heralded rushing attack, which was 11th in total output and led the nation with 18 touchdowns on the ground this year, managed just 27 rushing yards and was held without a point for most of the second half.

Florida’s Sudden Reality Check

Amid the positive headlines, critics warned that the Gators’ secondary could be a point of urgent weakness. It ranked 113th in the country defending the pass, allowing opponents to complete 63 percent of their passes and cover almost 250 yards per game.

Missouri ably exposed that flaw, averaging almost 12 yards per pass, more than double what the Gators were allowing all year.

Florida’s high-powered offense, which had ranked second in FBS in scoring and averaged more than 53 points per game, was held to a season-low output, and a meager 6 of 16 on third down attempts.

The loss drops Florida to 4-1 and 2-1 in conference play, throwing a sudden monkey wrench into that early talk of them as a legitimate SEC contender or playoff dark horse.

Ranking Fallout Expected

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Voters in the AP Top 25 have been willing to hand out severe punishments this season, and are unlikely to treat this result kindly.

A 28-point road loss to a lower-ranked opponent compounded by a complete inability to stop the run or generate consistent offense, typically produces a steep drop.

Florida could easily fall into the teens or lower, depending on other results.

Missouri, meanwhile, strengthens its case for a significant jump after delivering one of the more impressive upsets of the young season.

Broader Implications

The defeat does not end Florida’s season by any means, but it does very suddenly recalibrate its expectations. Sumrall’s team must respond quickly against a remaining SEC slate that offers little margin for error.

Florida hosts South Carolina at home next weekend, but then goes into about the toughest stretch you could design, at No. 1 Texas and then against No. 2 Georgia in Atlanta.

Any more slip-ups in those games that reveal real structural problems could completely reverse the positive momentum Sumrall had built in the first month of the season.

For a program that looked like it was turning a corner, Saturday’s one-sided loss in Columbia serves as a sobering reminder that early momentum can vanish in a single afternoon.