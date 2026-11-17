The third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings are set to go live today, and once again the selection committee is poised to give us a bracket that looks different than it did a week ago.

Granted, we shouldn’t see as much change at the top of the rankings as we did last week, but after certain events that transpired in the SEC and ACC, it’s almost a given that we’ll see one team drop out and a new contender enter the fray moving into Week 12.

When does it all go live? Here’s how you can watch Rece Davis and the gang reveal the official College Football Playoff rankings tonight.

When do the College Football Playoff rankings come out?

Tim Heitman - Imagn Images

The selection committee will reveal its latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern time and you can see them live on the ESPN network.

College Football Playoff rankings schedule for 2026

All times Eastern

CFP Rankings Release No. 1

Tues., Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

More: Who's In, Out After First College Football Playoff Rankings

CFP Rankings Release No. 2

Tues., Nov. 10 at 9 p.m.

More: What the Second College Football Playoff Rankings Look Like

CFP Rankings Release No. 3

Tues., Nov. 17 at 9 p.m.

CFP Rankings Release No. 4

Tues., Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

CFP Rankings Release No. 5

Tues., Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Selection Sunday

Sun., Dec. 6 at 12 p.m.

How will the new rankings look different?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ten of the top 11 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings won their games on Saturday, but the eleventh didn’t and the 13th did, and that could result in one very noticeable change in the new bracket this week.

Kentucky may find itself falling out entirely after losing a second-straight game. The committee dropped UK five spots to No. 11, and now after what happened against Florida, it’s possible the selectors will dump Will Stein’s team out of the bubble.

Who benefits? Logic suggests Texas Tech should move up from No. 12 to No. 11 after it beat a ranked Oklahoma State on the road by a wide margin. That would give the Big 12 three projected teams in the playoff alongside Utah and BYU.

More: CFB Playoff Teams Moving Up, Down the Rankings in Week 12

But some in the committee room may argue in favor of leapfrogging Wake Forest over the Red Raiders from No. 13 into the No. 11 ranking.

The Demon Deacons obliterated SMU on the road by a 49-7 count, and that kind of domination could inspire a debate among the selectors for the ACC contender instead.

What criteria does the College Football Playoff selectors use?

Members of the selection committee rank the best teams in the country based on their evaluation of those teams’ performance on the field, using metrics like strength of schedule, head-to-head results, and comparison of results against common opponents.

Selectors use published statistical data and watch “a significant amount of game video,” according to the College Football Playoff’s website. They use this information to compare teams in every possible way and use it during their various rounds of voting.