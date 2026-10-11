College Football Rankings After Week 6: Coaches Top 25 Poll Names New No. 1 Team

Watching the No. 1 team go down over the weekend means that Coaches Poll voters are faced with the biggest decision of any ballot, deciding who now becomes the most important team in the college football rankings.

Top-ranked Texas couldn’t do the job against rival Oklahoma, as Arch Manning’s two interceptions led directly to the Sooners’ game-winning points, and now the coaches are faced with giving another team a promotion to the top spot in the polls heading into Week 7.

Looking at the various candidates, one team clearly sticks out. But that wasn’t the only change made in this week’s Coaches Poll.

Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings

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First-place votes in parentheses

Georgia (60) Notre Dame (3) Miami (1) Indiana (9) Ohio State (1) Texas Alabama BYU Texas Tech Ole Miss Utah UCLA Missouri Tennessee USC Iowa Kentucky Houston Mississippi State Oklahoma State LSU SMU Wake Forest Boise State Oregon

Coaches Poll Biggest Movers

Texas (Down 5) didn’t suffer too harshly from losing to unranked Oklahoma, dropping to No. 6 from the top spot, but that game revealed still lingering questions around the development of Arch Manning and if this offense can really contend.

For the second time, Lane Kiffin walked off a road field as a loser and LSU (Down 11) emerged as the second-biggest faller in this week’s Coaches Poll, sinking the coach to 13-13 on the road at both LSU and Ole Miss, and his playoff ambitions are in tatters.

A surprise in the Big Ten, as UCLA (Up 10) upset Oregon on the road in an ugly 17-15 result that could have been more dominant had the Bruins not made so many mistakes. But a win is a win, and their future schedule bodes well for their playoff hopes.

The biggest negative mover was indeed Oregon (Down 12), which clings to a place in the poll after a second loss, and the road doesn’t get much easier, with that road test against Ohio State coming in a few weeks.

Unranked to Ranked This Week

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Boise State finally gets the nod from the coaches after a solid performance on the road against Fresno State, particularly behind a strong rushing game.

Welcome, Wake Forest into the national rankings, sitting on a good 5-1 record that includes a dominant win at NC State, and the Deacons gave Miami their toughest test this season, too.

Ranked to Unranked in Week 7

No. 15 Florida. Maybe no other college football team has seen so many violent shifts in the rankings the last few weeks. The Gators were the biggest riser, then the biggest faller, and are now out after a second-straight blowout loss that is forcing a sudden reassessment of the Jon Sumrall regime.

No. 23 Duke. The coaches put the Blue Devils in the poll a week ago, but a three-point loss to Georgia Tech thanks to a missed field goal put them out again the week after.

No. 24 Pittsburgh. The loss of quarterback Mason Heintschel proved too much for the Panthers to overcome in a loss to North Carolina, dropping out of the rankings after getting in them last week.

What Teams Just Missed Out?

These teams got votes in the Coaches Poll, but not enough to make the top 25 rankings.

Northwestern 107; Arizona 92; Nebraska 74; Oklahoma 50; Wisconsin 39; Duke 35; James Madison 33; Florida 32; Pittsburgh 25; New Mexico 16; UTSA 10; Baylor 9; Memphis 6; Oregon State 2; North Carolina 1.