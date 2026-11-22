Two of the top-five teams in the Coaches Poll surprisingly lost their games over the weekend, forcing voters to make some big changes in the new college football rankings.

UCLA and Indiana stepped in it with losses at Michigan and Washington, respectively, in results that could end up costing the Big Ten in a major way come playoff time.

In their place, one ACC contender and some SEC hopefuls took advantage, moving up the new rankings as we head into the Rivalry Week regular season finale.

Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings for Rivalry Week

First-place votes in parentheses

Georgia (60) Utah (12) Notre Dame (1) Miami Alabama Texas Tennessee Wake Forest Texas Tech UCLA BYU Indiana Iowa Oregon USC Arizona Houston Louisville Ole Miss Florida Boise State Oklahoma Missouri Liberty Kentucky

Biggest risers in the Coaches rankings

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Six of the top 10 teams in the new poll all moved up two positions, as Miami, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Wake Forest, and Texas Tech all surged after the UCLA and Indiana losses.

The coaches are very impressed with Oklahoma (Up 16) after two signature wins against ranked SEC opponents in Ole Miss and Florida, and now coming off a big comeback against Texas A&M to improve to 7-4 on the year.

Likewise, a rebound by Missouri (Up 6) gets Eli Drinkwitz’s team back into the Coaches Poll rankings after taking down one-time SEC insurgent Kentucky.

Who fell in the Coaches Poll this week?

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Ohio State (Unranked) tumbled out of the rankings completely after a fourth loss, this time at a Nebraska team that had not defeated a ranked opponent in a decade. A complete collapse for the Buckeyes, who were the preseason No. 1 team in August.

Coaches punished UCLA (Down 6) with a marked drop after what happened at Michigan, which included losing their second-string quarterback. All eyes are on that position heading into what is now a critical must-win for the Bruins against USC.

Same for Indiana (Down 7) after a would-be game-tying field goal sailed wide left at the Huskies, and putting the defending champs’ playoff hopes in considerable peril. It’s possible we don’t see Cig in the bracket after going 16-0 a year ago.

Late night action saw Boise State (Down 6) lose at the last second at home against San Diego State. That could have the committee second-guessing the Broncos as the G6 choice, but they have time to rebound, especially against the Aztecs for the Pac-12 title.

What happened to Kentucky (Down 7)? A few weeks ago, they led the SEC standings. Now they’re losers of three straight games and out of the mix entirely.

Teams that just missed out

Coaches lent these teams some votes, but not enough to make the poll this week...

Ohio State 153; UTSA 84; New Mexico 78; Nebraska 71; Washington 68; Louisiana Tech 35; Air Force 33; Duke 22; Oklahoma State 19; Auburn 12; Clemson 11; North Dakota State 8; Wisconsin 4; Toledo 4; SMU 4; LSU 4; Illinois 2; Minnesota 1; Memphis 1.