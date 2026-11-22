Always in the mood to court a little controversy, the weekly ESPN college football rankings made a few decisions that will leave fans scratching their heads once again.

Based on 20,000 simulations of every team’s game all season, the College Football Power Index model ranks teams by efficiency and projects their future performance going forward for the rest of the year.

More specifically, the model calculates how many points above or below average a team is across offense, defense, and special teams to generate probabilities.

Who did they put where in the new poll entering Rivalry Week?

How the ESPN top 25 college football rankings changed for Rivalry Week

25. Duke

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Rankings change: Down 4

A two-game losing streak hasn’t hurt the Blue Devils too much in the ESPN rankings. They fell to 4-4 in ACC competition after a loss to Clemson at home, which followed a loss to Miami on the road.

24. Arizona

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Rankings change: Down 2

Noah Fifita had 323 passing yards and threw the game-winning touchdown in overtime to edge out Kansas State on the road. The Wildcats (8-3) sit fourth in the Big 12 with their three losses to the class of the conference: BYU, Utah, and Texas Tech.

23. Missouri

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Rankings change: Up 5

Austin Simmons had a banner day throwing the football, scoring four touchdowns to get past Kentucky by two scores at home to stop a two-game slide. They also boast a win over Florida and can close on a high against Oklahoma at home in the season finale.

22. UCLA

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Rankings change: Up 3

No longer undefeated, the Bruins took their first loss of the year in three overtimes at Michigan. And lost their quarterback in the process. Now their margins are a little thinner in a tight playoff race entering the season finale against rival USC.

21. Florida

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Rankings change: Up 5

The Gators went into halftime behind Vanderbilt, which scored 21 second-quarter points to build a lead, but the home side came back in the second half by outscoring the Dores 17-3 to win their seventh game of Jon Sumrall’s first season.

20. USC

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Rankings change: Down 1

Lincoln Riley’s squad trailed by 1 against four-win Maryland at the half, but his offense recovered after the break, scoring 21 unanswered points to avoid the upset. Now the Trojans go to now one-loss rival UCLA with a chance to spoil their playoff ambitions.

19. Oklahoma

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Rankings change: Up 1

Stuck in a fistfight at home against Texas A&M, the Sooners rattled off 21 points in the fourth quarter to improve to 7-4 heading into the 2026 season finale at Missouri. ESPN’s model favors OU to win that game and finish with eight wins.

18. Nebraska

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Rankings change: None

There was some reason the ESPN algorithm kept the Cornhuskers ranked most of this season, and they proved it by taking down Ohio State to snap a 31-game losing streak against ranked opponents. Still, even that win wasn’t enough to budge them in this poll.

17. BYU

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Rankings change: Down 2

The Cougars could have beaten Kansas with a field goal at the end of regulation, but a flubbed kick resulted in three overtimes. Finally, it was a 2-pointer from Bear Bachmeier to JoJo Phillips to keep BYU, and the Big 12, firmly in the playoff conversation.

16. Iowa

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Rankings change: Up 1

Not only did the Hawkeyes beat Illinois on the road behind another strong rushing performance. But Ohio State also lost, boosting Iowa’s playoff positioning with a chance in the season finale to beat the Nebraska team that just beat those Buckeyes head to head.

15. Louisville

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Rankings change: Up 1

No shot at the ACC title after Miami and Wake Forest both clinched, but the Cardinals dominated Pittsburgh and will close against a suddenly-beatable Kentucky that has lost three straight games and hasn’t scored over 14 points in that time.

14. Texas Tech

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Rankings change: None

The reigning Big 12 champs moved into second in the conference after beating Baylor on the road. They ran for 231 yards and held the Bears to 31 yards on the ground. Now they host TCU to close out in the 2026 season finale with a shot at the playoff.

13. Ole Miss

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Rankings change: None

Coming off losing three of their last four, the Rebels predictably dominated Wofford in the cupcake game, romping in a 59-17 result to improve to 7-4 with just the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State to play, although likely out of the playoff.

12. Tennessee

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Rankings change: Down 1

Faizon Brandon came off the bench and became a hero on Rocky Top, leading a spirited comeback to take down LSU and preserve the Volunteers’ rising College Football Playoff hopes as a top-ten national contender. Big Orange closes against Vandy.

11. Utah

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Rankings change: Up 1

The Utes had to work to preserve their undefeated record, as Devon Dampier threw two long touchdown passes late to get past TCU on the road, clinching a place in the Big 12 Championship Game. That gives Utah the longest active win streak in FBS (13 games).

10. Wake Forest

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Rankings change: None

The insurgent ACC hopefuls have now outscored their last five opponents 181-7 in the first half of games, the highest margin in that span since Alabama in 2018. They put away Georgia Tech easily to move closer to national playoff consideration.

9. LSU

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Rankings change: Down 2

Once again, Lane Kiffin is a loser. And once again, it happened on Rocky Top under a hail of golf balls and mustard bottles. In the process, Tennessee made Kiffin just the fifth LSU head coach since 1933 to lose five or more games in his first season at the school, and the first since 1991.

8. Indiana

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Rankings change: None

We just may have a new champion in college football this year. The Hoosiers couldn’t seal the deal at Washington, dropping a costly second game that could finally put them outside the top dozen in the brackets going forward with other teams taking advantage.

7. Oregon

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Rankings change: Up 2

Since firing their offensive coordinator, the Ducks are averaging 13 more points per game, are winning by 20 points, and are 2-0 against ranked opponents. And they’re coming off smashing Michigan State in a 45-7 decision to stay in the Big Ten title mix.

6. Ohio State

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Rankings change: Down 1

The ESPN rankings model has kept the Buckeyes in the top five lately despite all their travails, the latest being a playoff-killing loss at a Nebraska team that hadn’t defeated a ranked team in a decade. Now, Ryan Day is just 7-6 in his last 13 games. Apparently whatever they’re doing is efficient enough to still warrant this high placement.

5. Alabama

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Rankings change: Down 1

Austin Mack stepped in at quarterback for the Crimson Tide, efficiently putting away Chattanooga in a 47-0 result. He hit 20 of 25 passes for 254 yards with 4 touchdowns and no turnovers. Bama just needs to beat Auburn in the Iron Bowl to maintain its elite playoff position.

4. Miami

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Rankings change: Down 1

The Hurricanes overcame an early 14-0 deficit at home against unranked Virginia Tech, pulling away in a close 28-20 victory to clinch a place in the ACC Championship Game against Wake Forest. A win there should put them closer to a top-four consideration and a first-round bye.

3. Texas

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Rankings change: Up 3

Taking apart SEC bottom-feeder Arkansas enabled the Longhorns to stay in the thick of the playoff bracket, and gave Arch Manning his 12th regular season win against a conference opponent over the last two seasons. Just Gunner Stockton (15) has more.

2. Notre Dame

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Rankings change: None

CJ Carr went over 300 yards passing and the Irish held SMU to three scoreless quarters in a 24-3 win to close out at home. The Golden Domers finish at Syracuse next Saturday still needing to definitively prove they’re playoff worthy.

1. Georgia

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Rankings change: None

Nate Frazier ran for two touchdowns and Gunner Stockton played turnover-free football in a dominant 34-6 result at South Carolina, clinching a place in the SEC Championship Game.