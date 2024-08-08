College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 preseason poll
A week after the Coaches Poll top 25 went live, the next big step in the 2024 preseason is the debut of the AP top 25 college football rankings, giving fans their first detailed look for where things stand across the country ahead of a historic kickoff.
Conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff mark some of the history we'll be witness to this season, and with more teams set to compete for the national championship, more weight will be placed on the top half of the rankings going forward.
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings
25. Iowa. Expect more solid defense, but we'll see if Tim Lester can revive the Hawkeyes' moribund attack.
24. Texas A&M. Mike Elko makes his Aggies debut with enough returning skill to make a little run.
23. USC. Changeover at quarterback and at defensive coordinator mark the Trojans' debut in the Big Ten.
22. Kansas State. Avery Johnson steps into the QB1 role for good in an expanded Big 12.
21. Oklahoma State. Ollie Gordon is only one of several veterans back for a solid Cowboys squad.
20. Washington. Transfers galore for new coach Jedd Fisch heading into the Big Ten.
19. Arizona. Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan are one of college football's best 1-2 duos.
18. NC State. Grayson McCall takes over at QB with defensive personnel coming back.
17. Miami. Big transfer pickups on offense make the Hurricanes a team to watch in the ACC.
16. Clemson. Expect more strong defense, but can Garrett Riley's offense finally make a move?
15. Oklahoma. OU faces a tough schedule in its SEC debut with new faces on offense.
14. Tennessee. This offense should make a comeback with Nico Iamaleava at quarterback.
13. Utah. Cameron Rising is back under center for the Utes in an expanded Big 12 title chase.
12. LSU. Blake Baker needs to turn this defense around while Garrett Nussmeier takes over at QB.
11. Missouri. There's enough coming back and an easier schedule for Mizzou to make the playoff.
10. Penn State. A strong defense and ground attack should keep PSU in the playoff chase this fall.
9. Florida State. Defending ACC champs have a lot of turnover, but scored elite transfer gains.
8. Michigan. College football's defending champs have a new coach and several new players, especially on offense.
7. Ole Miss. A strong returning roster full of experience and blue-chip transfers have the Rebels in position to make the new playoff.
6. Alabama. Kalen DeBoer steps in for Nick Saban with enough returning skill to win 10 games.
5. Notre Dame. Marcus Freeman has a strong defense, but has to incorporate new tranfers on offense.
4. Oregon. The nation's top receiving corps and two physical lines head into the Big Ten.
3. Texas. Heading into the SEC, the Longhorns should move the ball easily, but they have to replace key outgoing defensive stars.
2. Ohio State. Enough returning talent and some five-star transfer pickups have the Buckeyes in pole position in the B1G.
1. Georgia. The fave to win a third title in four years bring back plenty, but face a far tougher schedule, going to Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss.
