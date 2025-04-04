Predicting college football's best, worst teams in 2025
Ranking college football teams in the preseason can be a tricky business with all the roster changes still due to take effect once the second transfer portal window bonanza opens up, unleashing another tidal wave of thousands of players looking for new schools before the fall.
But we can still take a general view over the landscape as spring football practice opens up around the country, with a little help from ESPN’s SP+ ratings.
SP+ is a “tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency” that attempts to predict game outcomes by measuring “the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football.”
It takes three factors into consideration when ranking teams: returning production, recent recruiting success, and recent history on the field.
Taking those metrics into account, let’s take a look at the early projections for what teams will be the best and worst in college football heading into the 2025 season.
The worst team in college football
According to the latest preseason projections, that unfortunate honor falls on Kent State, whose head coach was also just fired a few months before kickoff.
Things haven’t gone well on the field for the Golden Flashes recently, either.
Over the last two years under Kenni Burns’ leadership, the team is just 1-23 overall and has fared 0-16 against MAC competition.
Last season, Kent State was outscored 529 to 167 and its defense allowed more than 44 points per game to opponents on average.
The most average team in college football
Sitting squarely in the middle of the rankings among college football’s 136 FBS teams is Boston College, coming off a 7-6 outing in Bill O’Brien’s debut as head coach.
Thomas Castellanos is out of the picture after some initial promise last year at quarterback, but Grayson James showed he can handle the offense late in the year.
He’ll need better protection as BC’s offensive line returns just two starters, and the Eagles need to perform some surgery on a defense that allowed almost 6 yards per play a year ago.
The best team in college football
There’s no unanimous No. 1 selection this preseason, but the SP+ rankings are going with college football’s defending national champion.
Ohio State ran through the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, but faces major questions at key positions like quarterback and the defensive line after some notable departures.
Julian Sayin is the likely option to replace Will Howard under center, and he’ll have a huge advantage with Jeremiah Smith, regarded as college football’s best wide receiver, back in place.
But the Buckeyes have to find replacements for edge rushers J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, both of whom are turning pro and leaving big holes in the team’s pass rush formation.
College football’s 10 best teams
1. Ohio State. The apparent favorite in the Big Ten, but Oregon and Penn State are more than credible threats to keep the Buckeyes from lifting the trophy.
2. Alabama. SP+ gives the Crimson Tide the No. 5 ranking on offense and defense nationally, but Kalen DeBoer has a big question at quarterback.
3. Penn State. The fourth-best offense by these ratings with Drew Allar back alongside Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton.
4. Georgia. Gunner Stockton likely takes the reins of college football’s 7th best offense by SP’s estimation.
5. Notre Dame. Marcus Freeman needs to replace Riley Leonard, but has a solid backfield with Jeremiyah Love returning.
6. Oregon. Dante Moore steps in for Dillon Gabriel at quarterback, while the Ducks bring on some high quality transfers.
7. Texas. It’s Arch Madness as Manning takes the offense over, but with other replacements needing to play up to their potential to help him out.
8. Tennessee. Nico Iamaleava is suddenly out of the picture, a move bound to have an effect on the Vols’ offense, but his replacement will have plenty of help at the skill positions.
9. Ole Miss. We’ll see how well Portal King Lane Kiffin has replenished his stocks after watching so much of the Rebels’ best talent walk out the door, including Jaxson Dart.
10. LSU. Garrett Nussmeier and some solid receivers should keep this one of college football’s best aerial attacks, but the Tigers need to improve on defense to take the next step.
