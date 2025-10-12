College football rankings: Biggest risers and fallers in updated ESPN FPI post Week 7
Week 7 continued the trend of big rises and falls in ESPN's FPI rankings. Surprising performances, good and bad, vaulted several teams up and down the ranking. Out of the power conference squads, here are Week 7's biggest jumps and dips.
Biggest risers
Wake Forest (up 12 to 69th)
Wake blasted Oregon State 39-14 to move to 4-2 on the season. While FPI isn't going crazy over this one (Wake still has a 0.0% chance of winning the ACC or making the CFP), Wake is now projected with an 85.6% shot at a six-win season and bowl eligibility, which would mark Wake's first bowl since 2022.
UCLA (up 11 to 67th)
Another week, another high-scoring win for the Bruins, who in two weeks have jumped from 90th to 67th. The bad news is that FPI still only gives the Bruins a 0.6% chance at winning six games and making a bowl at 2-4. But for a team with back-to-back upset wins, the Bruins have already been all about defying the odds with Jerry Neuheisel's offense.
Clemson (up 11 to 29th)
With the jump, Clemson is now the third ranked FPI team in the ACC and could easily climb past Florida State at No. 25. Georgia Tech did jump seven spots, but at 6-0 is still somehow 35th overall. ESPN isn't buying in on the 3-3 Tigers being a CFP giant slayer, giving them just a 0.2% shot at a berth. But an 85.2% shot at six wins and bowl eligibility is something for a miserable season.
Fallers
Wisconsin (down 12 to 66th)
Wisconsin is now just a single spot ahead of UCLA. The 2-4 Badgers fell 37-0 to Iowa as QB Hunter Simmons didn't have an easier time than either of his predecessors. Wisconsin is now given a 0.4% shot at six wins and looks likely to suffer a second straight season without a bowl appearance.
Michigan State (down 12 to 73rd)
State avoided the Big Ten basement by a single spot, with Purdue at 74th. A 38-13 loss to UCLA dropped the Spartans to 3-3. FPI does still project them with an 8.3% shot at six wins, but a fourth consecutive losing season remains highly likely.
Arizona State (down 10 to 44th)
ASU was bludgeoned by Utah 42-10 and well into the thick of the Big 12 pack at 4-2. FPI still gives the Sun Devils a 1.1% shot at a CFP spot and a 93.7% shot at winning six games and reaching a bowl. But it looks increasingly unlikely that ASU has a second straight late-season rally under its hat.