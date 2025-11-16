College football rankings: Biggest risers, fallers in updated ESPN FPI after Week 12
Week 12 brought more than a typical shift in ESPN's computerized FPI rankings. No doubt plenty of shade will be thrown at the ESPN computer, as it decided that South Carolina was one of the week's big winners (in a loss) and Georgia Tech was a big loser (in a win). Here's a rundown of the biggest power conference jumps and dips in FPI.
Risers
South Carolina (up 11 spots to 29th)
That second half where the Gamecocks blew a 30-3 halftime lead to lose 31-30 to Texas A&M? Well, the FPI computer must have taken a long nap around halftime, because Carolina fell to 3-7 and jumped 11 spots in the FPI rankings. Between that result and 4-6 Auburn remaining in the FPI top 25, there might be a few allegations of SEC bias in the FPI rankings this week.
Arizona (up 7 spots to 36th)
The Wildcats, on the other hand, made their jump the old-fashioned way, by taking down a ranked foe, as they dispatched Cincinnati 30-24 on the road. Noah Fifita became Arizona's all-time passing touchdown record holder, the Wildcats jumped to 7-3, and while they have no chance at either the league title or the CFP, it was still a nice win.
Kentucky (up 6 spots to 35th)
Kentucky took down FCS foe Tennessee Tech 42-10 and still zoomed up a half-dozen spots. After a 2-5 start to the season, FPI now gives the Wildcats a 58.2% shot at picking up a sixth win and bowl eligibility.
Virginia (up 6 spots to 44th)
Virginia delivered a 34-17 thumping at Duke as a road underdog and the 9-2 Cavs took a nice leap accordingly. Despite UVA being ranked 44th, FPI now gives the Cavaliers a 33% chance to win the league and a 32% shot at a CFP spot (yes, there is a scenario in which the ACC champ could be left out of the Playoff).
Fallers
TCU (down 11 spots to 40th)
TCU took a thumping at BYU, 44-13, and in falling to 6-4, took the week's biggest drop. The Horned Frogs have no shot at the league crown or the Playoff, but already have bowl eligibility in their back pocket.
Georgia Tech (down 9 spots to 39th)
And one spot ahead of TCU, there's 9-1 Georgia Tech. Yes, the Yellowjackets escaped Boston College 36-34 for an ugly win. But all they do is win ugly. 15 spots below 4-6 Auburn? Yep. Four spots below Kentucky? Sure. Yellowjacket fans will doubtlessly be horrified by this. Oh well, it could be worse. Tech could have taken a quality loss like South Carolina. The Yellowjackets still have a 36.5% shot to win the ACC and a 36% Playoff shot.
Cincinnati (down 8 spots to 42nd)
The Bearcats suffered a tough defeat to Arizona and basically bid goodbye to their conference title and Playoff hopes, with each hanging at 0.3%. The seven-win Bearcats will at least make postseason play.