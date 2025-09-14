College football rankings: Biggest risers, fallers in updated ESPN FPI after Week 3
The post-Week 3 FPI ratings have arrived and there are some notable programs in the risers and fallers. Some of the biggest moves were random Group of Five teams, with New Mexico, for instance, shooting up 29 spots after humiliating UCLA. But among the power conferences, here were the biggest risers and fallers in the CFP.
Risers
Michigan (+19)
The Wolverines jumped from 29th to 10th off a 63-3 win over Central Michigan. Sure, Bryce Underwood was dominant, but another part of the move is probably that Michigan's loss to Oklahoma picked up some value with the Sooners also making a move up in the FPI. The Wolverines are up to just over a 20% shot at a Playoff bid, per FPI.
Miami (+11)
The Hurricanes made a massive jump of their own, going from 22nd to 11th after their impressive 49-12 win over South Florida. Miami's offense rolled up 576 total yards, and suddenly, ESPN recognizes the Hurricanes as a massive ACC favorite. Miami's now given a 58% shot at the CFP, which is fifth best in all of college football.
Oklahoma (+10)
The Sooners saw a rise from 23rd to 13th off a 42-3 win over Temple. A 515-105 total yardage gap confirms the evidence of Oklahoma's dominance. The Sooners are up to a 42.9% chance in the CFP, which puts them very much in the race for the third (and potential) fourth SEC teams to make the field.
Fallers
UCLA (-17)
From 76th to 93rd, it's been quite a tumble for the Bruins. Off an embarrassing 35-10 home loss to New Mexico, the FPI ranking confirms what observers see about this 0-3 team: no shot at the CFP. For that matter, FPI gives the Bruins no shot at six wins, and projects a 1-11 season at this point.
South Carolina (-16)
The Gamecocks took a dive from 21st to 37th after a humbling at the hands of Vanderbilt, 31-7. When LaNorris Sellers left the game, the Gamecocks suddenly got very, very pedestrian. FPI now says Carolina has just a 44.6% chance to win six games and a 1.2% shot at the CFP.
Virginia Tech (-13)
The Hokies fell from 60th to 73rd thanks to a 45-26 loss to Old Dominion. For the third time in three weeks, Tech was knocked around late, with Old Dominion leading 38-7 after three quarters. The Monarchs only had nine third down situations en route to 45 points. The 0-3 Hokies are still projected with a 6.5% shot at six wins, but their 0.1% CFP chance is probably roughly the same as coach Brent Pry's odds at keeping his job.