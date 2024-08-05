College Football HQ

Overrated, underrated teams in Coaches Poll top 25 preseason rankings

What the Coaches Poll got right and wrong in the 2024 preseason college football rankings.

James Parks

Where things stand in the Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings in a historic 2024 preseason.
Where things stand in the Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings in a historic 2024 preseason. / Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

College football's preseason Coaches Poll top 25 for the 2024 preseason is live and, as expected, it's a heavy dose of the SEC and Big Ten, which dominated the top of the rankings after undergoing historic conference realignment heading into an expanded playoff this year.

Georgia checks in at No. 1 in the preseason rankings, but that lofty position isn't all it's cracked up to be. Alabama was the last team to debut at the top of the Coaches Poll and win the national championship, and that was back in 2017.

What teams got the wrong ranking in the Coaches Poll this preseason?

Overrated, underrated teams in Coaches Poll top 25 rankings

Underrated: No. 15 Tennessee

Big Orange remains a mid-tier team in most preseason rankings, but the potential on offense and returning front seven contributors warrants more promise.

Nico Iamaleava steps in at QB1 after a very strong first impression in the bowl game, and he's surrounded by credible skill threats and a quality protection unit.

Overrated: No. 10 Florida State

There's plenty to like on the Seminoles' transfer-rich roster, but the scale of the turnover after an exodus of talent should make us press pause on the defending ACC champions.

DJ Uiagalelei is a strong replacement at quarterback, and likewise Marvin Jones, Jr. at defensive end, but with so many new pieces, it's too early to be ranked ahead of other teams in this poll.

Underrated: No. 11 Missouri

Mizzou is coming off an 11-win season with a Cotton Bowl victory and this fall returns the core of a very skilled offense with quarterback Brady Cook and targets Luther Burden and Theo Wease returning.

That talent coming back combined with a more winnable schedule despite SEC conference expansion, and combined with the bigger playoff, should have the Tigers getting more consideration.

Overrated: No. 8 Michigan

It's not out of the question that college football's defending champions still have a successful season despite losing their head coach and the bulk of a national title roster, but the Wolverines should not have been ranked in the top 10.

Michigan has to replace just about its entire offensive line, its quarterback, its receiving corps, one of its primary tailbacks, and much of its defense. It's too early to call this a top 10 team a month before the season.

More from College Football HQ On SI

Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for 2024

Phil Steele predicts the AP preseason rankings

College football strength of schedule rankings for 2024 season

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks

JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/Rankings