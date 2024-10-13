College Football HQ

College football rankings: ESPN updates Top 25 poll for Week 8

Where things stand in the ESPN top 25 college football rankings heading into Week 8 action after some statement wins, and losses, involving top-5 teams.

James Parks

What you need to know as ESPN updates the Top 25 college football rankings moving into the Week 8 games.
What you need to know as ESPN updates the Top 25 college football rankings moving into the Week 8 games. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

After an action-packed weekend of college football that saw some highly-ranked teams on the losing end of things, here is your updated look at the ESPN top 25 rankings as we head into Week 8.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.

Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.

Where do things stand in the updated ESPN top 25 college football rankings this week?

College football rankings: ESPN updated Top 25 poll for Week 8

25. Arkansas

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Down 1

Win total prediction: 6.8 games

The Razorbacks were off this past weekend, and though they’re riding high after a big win at home over ranked Tennessee the week before, the schedule going forward gets a lot tougher with four games against ranked opponents.

24. Tulane

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Down 1

Win total prediction: 9.6 games

Off this past week, the Green Wave return with college football’s 10th ranked scoring offense against Rice and there are games against Navy and Memphis going forward.

23. Iowa

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 3

Win total prediction: 8.2 games

The Hawkeyes pounded Washington at home to move to 2-1 in Big Ten play and have a very winnable schedule to finish the season with no games against ranked opponents.

22. Boise State

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Down 2

Win total prediction: 10.8 games

Ashton Jeanty ran for over 200 yards and scored twice as the Broncos ultimately pulled away from Hawaii in Saturday’s very late game, moving to 5-1 with a 3 point loss to Oregon the only blemish on their record.

21. Kansas State

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win total prediction: 9.1 games

Avery Johnson launched a 50 yard touchdown pass to hold off an upset-minded Colorado on the road and keep the Wildcats in the Big 12 title conversation at 2-1 in conference play.

20. Oklahoma

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rankings change: Down 3

Win total prediction: 6.8 games

ESPN keeps the Sooners in the rankings despite a 4-2 start and coming off a 31-point loss to Texas, but the schedule going forward in the school’s SEC debut season will get much more difficult for an offense that can’t move the ball.

19. Missouri

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 3

Win total prediction: 8.3 games

A little nudge for Mizzou this week after taking it to UMass in a rare road game for an SEC team against a non-Power conference opponent, but the loss to Texas A&M the week before still leaves a mark.

18. SMU

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win total prediction: 9.8 games

Idle this past weekend, the Mustangs are on a roll in their first ACC season, and face a favorable slate in the second half of the year, with just a home date against Pittsburgh the only real challenge.

17. Iowa State

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 2

Win total prediction: 10.6 games

The Cyclones are 6-0 for the first time since the 1938 season after taking down West Virginia and find themselves on a short list of genuine Big 12 title contenders as that conference shuffles its top-tier teams.

16. Louisville

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rankings change: None

Win total prediction: 7.7 games

The Cardinals stay in the rankings despite two straight losses, owing to what ESPN’s analytical model suggests is an offense that is 2 touchdowns better than an average opponent.

15. Indiana

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Down 1

Win total prediction: 10.3 games

What a start for the Hoosiers, who are 6-0 for the second time ever and working behind an aggressive offense led by quarterback Kurtis Rourke that’s good for 40 points per game.

14. LSU

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 1

Win total prediction: 8.3 games

A statement overtime victory at home over Ole Miss has the Tigers at 2-0 in SEC play and in a tie for second place in the conference despite some shaky play from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who recovered to lead the winning drive.

13. USC

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win total prediction: 7.3 games

Lincoln Riley’s in trouble after a 1-3 start in Big Ten play coming off an overtime loss to Penn State in a game that seemed winnable.

12. Texas A&M

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win total prediction: 8.8 games

Idle this past week, the Aggies are riding high after trouncing Missouri at home the weekend before, sitting atop the SEC with a 3-0 conference record and getting quarterback Conner Weigman healthy again.

11. Clemson

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win total prediction: 10 games

Make it 5 straight wins for the resurgent Tigers after smacking Wake Forest around, moving to 4-0 in ACC play, the best record in the conference and piling up over 200 points during that streak.

10. Miami

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win total prediction: 11.2 games

The Hurricanes are still getting the slight edge over Clemson in the ESPN computer’s ACC title projections, with a 35 percent chance to win the conference.

9. Penn State

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win total prediction: 10.5 games

Drew Allar led a spirited comeback on the road against USC, leading a 20-6 scoring run that forced the overtime and moved the Nittany Lions to a 6-0 record and a share of first place in the Big Ten.

8. Oregon

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win total prediction: 11.2 games

Here’s a ranking that Duck fans will take issue with, placing 6 spots behind the team they just beat, but the ESPN computer still estimates that Oregon is 19.1 points better than an average opponent and still behind in the Big Ten title race, with a 28 percent chance to win.

7. Tennessee

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rankings change: Down 1

Win total prediction: 9.5 games

Big Orange needed a comeback at home against the unranked Gators, as tailback Dylan Sampson went over 100 yards rushing and scored 3 times, including the game-winner in overtime, and now Alabama comes to Rocky Top.

6. Notre Dame

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 1

Win total prediction: 10 games

Riley Leonard and the Irish vertical game came alive against Stanford in a big win that keeps the team’s playoff hopes very much alive, but more is needed to ward off any effects from the NIU loss come selection time, with games against both undefeated Army and Navy yet to come.

5. Ole Miss

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win total prediction: 8.9 games

Despite a loss on the road against LSU that drops the Rebels to a meager 1-2 mark in SEC play, the ESPN computer rankings still like this team in the SEC title competition going forward, with a 24 percent chance to win in Atlanta.

4. Georgia

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win total prediction: 9 games

While the Mississippi State game wasn’t exactly in doubt, the Bulldogs’ defense was stubborn enough to keep the game relatively close, raising enough questions as to the unit’s resilience with games at Texas and Ole Miss and against Tennessee still to come.

3. Alabama

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win total prediction: 9.8 games

This looks like a beatable team right now, coming out of the loss at Vandy two weeks ago and after a concerning performance against South Carolina in which the Crimson Tide trailed late and nearly gave it away after a special teams gaffe.

2. Ohio State

ESPN top 25 college football ranking
Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win total prediction: 10.7 games

A ranking that’s sure to arouse some controversy after the 1-point loss at Oregon, but the ESPN analytics still like the Buckeyes to dominate in their other games, with a projected 27.1 point scoring margin against teams going forward, and they’re still the favorites in the Big Ten, with a 40 percent chance to win the conference championship.

1. Texas

ESPN top 25 ranking
SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Win total prediction: 11.9 games

Still the best team in college football according to ESPN’s computers after a dominant 31-point victory against Oklahoma and in pole position to win the SEC championship, although a marquee matchup against Georgia at home will sort things out more this week.

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/Rankings