College football rankings: ESPN updates Top 25 poll for Week 8

After an action-packed weekend of college football that saw some highly-ranked teams on the losing end of things, here is your updated look at the ESPN top 25 rankings as we head into Week 8.
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
Where do things stand in the updated ESPN top 25 college football rankings this week?
College football rankings: ESPN updated Top 25 poll for Week 8
25. Arkansas
Rankings change: Down 1
Win total prediction: 6.8 games
The Razorbacks were off this past weekend, and though they’re riding high after a big win at home over ranked Tennessee the week before, the schedule going forward gets a lot tougher with four games against ranked opponents.
24. Tulane
Rankings change: Down 1
Win total prediction: 9.6 games
Off this past week, the Green Wave return with college football’s 10th ranked scoring offense against Rice and there are games against Navy and Memphis going forward.
23. Iowa
Rankings change: Up 3
Win total prediction: 8.2 games
The Hawkeyes pounded Washington at home to move to 2-1 in Big Ten play and have a very winnable schedule to finish the season with no games against ranked opponents.
22. Boise State
Rankings change: Down 2
Win total prediction: 10.8 games
Ashton Jeanty ran for over 200 yards and scored twice as the Broncos ultimately pulled away from Hawaii in Saturday’s very late game, moving to 5-1 with a 3 point loss to Oregon the only blemish on their record.
21. Kansas State
Rankings change: None
Win total prediction: 9.1 games
Avery Johnson launched a 50 yard touchdown pass to hold off an upset-minded Colorado on the road and keep the Wildcats in the Big 12 title conversation at 2-1 in conference play.
20. Oklahoma
Rankings change: Down 3
Win total prediction: 6.8 games
ESPN keeps the Sooners in the rankings despite a 4-2 start and coming off a 31-point loss to Texas, but the schedule going forward in the school’s SEC debut season will get much more difficult for an offense that can’t move the ball.
19. Missouri
Rankings change: Up 3
Win total prediction: 8.3 games
A little nudge for Mizzou this week after taking it to UMass in a rare road game for an SEC team against a non-Power conference opponent, but the loss to Texas A&M the week before still leaves a mark.
18. SMU
Rankings change: None
Win total prediction: 9.8 games
Idle this past weekend, the Mustangs are on a roll in their first ACC season, and face a favorable slate in the second half of the year, with just a home date against Pittsburgh the only real challenge.
17. Iowa State
Rankings change: Up 2
Win total prediction: 10.6 games
The Cyclones are 6-0 for the first time since the 1938 season after taking down West Virginia and find themselves on a short list of genuine Big 12 title contenders as that conference shuffles its top-tier teams.
16. Louisville
Rankings change: None
Win total prediction: 7.7 games
The Cardinals stay in the rankings despite two straight losses, owing to what ESPN’s analytical model suggests is an offense that is 2 touchdowns better than an average opponent.
15. Indiana
Rankings change: Down 1
Win total prediction: 10.3 games
What a start for the Hoosiers, who are 6-0 for the second time ever and working behind an aggressive offense led by quarterback Kurtis Rourke that’s good for 40 points per game.
14. LSU
Rankings change: Up 1
Win total prediction: 8.3 games
A statement overtime victory at home over Ole Miss has the Tigers at 2-0 in SEC play and in a tie for second place in the conference despite some shaky play from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who recovered to lead the winning drive.
13. USC
Rankings change: None
Win total prediction: 7.3 games
Lincoln Riley’s in trouble after a 1-3 start in Big Ten play coming off an overtime loss to Penn State in a game that seemed winnable.
12. Texas A&M
Rankings change: None
Win total prediction: 8.8 games
Idle this past week, the Aggies are riding high after trouncing Missouri at home the weekend before, sitting atop the SEC with a 3-0 conference record and getting quarterback Conner Weigman healthy again.
11. Clemson
Rankings change: None
Win total prediction: 10 games
Make it 5 straight wins for the resurgent Tigers after smacking Wake Forest around, moving to 4-0 in ACC play, the best record in the conference and piling up over 200 points during that streak.
10. Miami
Rankings change: None
Win total prediction: 11.2 games
The Hurricanes are still getting the slight edge over Clemson in the ESPN computer’s ACC title projections, with a 35 percent chance to win the conference.
9. Penn State
Rankings change: None
Win total prediction: 10.5 games
Drew Allar led a spirited comeback on the road against USC, leading a 20-6 scoring run that forced the overtime and moved the Nittany Lions to a 6-0 record and a share of first place in the Big Ten.
8. Oregon
Rankings change: None
Win total prediction: 11.2 games
Here’s a ranking that Duck fans will take issue with, placing 6 spots behind the team they just beat, but the ESPN computer still estimates that Oregon is 19.1 points better than an average opponent and still behind in the Big Ten title race, with a 28 percent chance to win.
7. Tennessee
Rankings change: Down 1
Win total prediction: 9.5 games
Big Orange needed a comeback at home against the unranked Gators, as tailback Dylan Sampson went over 100 yards rushing and scored 3 times, including the game-winner in overtime, and now Alabama comes to Rocky Top.
6. Notre Dame
Rankings change: Up 1
Win total prediction: 10 games
Riley Leonard and the Irish vertical game came alive against Stanford in a big win that keeps the team’s playoff hopes very much alive, but more is needed to ward off any effects from the NIU loss come selection time, with games against both undefeated Army and Navy yet to come.
5. Ole Miss
Rankings change: None
Win total prediction: 8.9 games
Despite a loss on the road against LSU that drops the Rebels to a meager 1-2 mark in SEC play, the ESPN computer rankings still like this team in the SEC title competition going forward, with a 24 percent chance to win in Atlanta.
4. Georgia
Rankings change: None
Win total prediction: 9 games
While the Mississippi State game wasn’t exactly in doubt, the Bulldogs’ defense was stubborn enough to keep the game relatively close, raising enough questions as to the unit’s resilience with games at Texas and Ole Miss and against Tennessee still to come.
3. Alabama
Rankings change: None
Win total prediction: 9.8 games
This looks like a beatable team right now, coming out of the loss at Vandy two weeks ago and after a concerning performance against South Carolina in which the Crimson Tide trailed late and nearly gave it away after a special teams gaffe.
2. Ohio State
Rankings change: None
Win total prediction: 10.7 games
A ranking that’s sure to arouse some controversy after the 1-point loss at Oregon, but the ESPN analytics still like the Buckeyes to dominate in their other games, with a projected 27.1 point scoring margin against teams going forward, and they’re still the favorites in the Big Ten, with a 40 percent chance to win the conference championship.
1. Texas
Rankings change: None
Win total prediction: 11.9 games
Still the best team in college football according to ESPN’s computers after a dominant 31-point victory against Oklahoma and in pole position to win the SEC championship, although a marquee matchup against Georgia at home will sort things out more this week.
