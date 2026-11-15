College Football Rankings: ESPN Reveals New No. 1 Team in Top 25 Poll for Week 12

In a college football season full of rankings drama, Saturday’s action afforded more change across the national polls with two games left before the postseason begins.

That includes in the update provided by the ESPN College Football Power Index, which locked in another radical reassessment of who belongs where after Week 11.

College Football Rankings: ESPN Reshuffles Top 25 Poll for Week 12

25. UCLA

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Rankings change: Up 2

Another quarterback scare for the Bruins after Ty Dieffenbach injured his elbow, but his return inspired a strong finish, throwing for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns to take down Illinois. Now 10-0, they head to Michigan next and then finish against ranked USC.

24. Northwestern

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Rankings change: Up 6

The ESPN ranking model really likes what the Wildcats are putting out, even on a now three-game losing streak coming out of a loss at Ohio State. They close out at Minnesota and against Illinois in danger of finishing 6-6, but the power index thinks they're doing something right.

23. Oklahoma

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Rankings change: Down 1

ESPN’s algorithm couldn’t take anything the Sooners did into account, because the Sooners didn’t do anything. Their game against Ole Miss is postponed until Sunday thanks to the FAA ground stop that kept the Rebels from arriving on time.

22. Penn State

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Rankings change: Up 9

Don’t look now, but the Nittany Lions are actually getting something done when no one is watching. They stopped a four-game skid with what is now their third-straight win after beating up on Minnesota at home to become bowl eligible. An 8-4 debut is within sight for Matt Campbell if the Lions can get past Rutgers and Maryland.

21. Arizona

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Rankings change: Up 5

Now with losses to all the best teams in the Big 12 – BYU, Texas Tech, and most recently Utah – the Wildcats are effectively out of contention, but they’ve done so with inspiring performances from quarterback Noah Fifita and this passing attack. They came within 1 point of knocking off the undefeated Utes.

20. Duke

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Rankings change: Up 9

Manny Diaz’s team came into Miami just a touchdown away from being undefeated on the year, and they played close against the Hurricanes most of the day, but ultimately couldn’t get the job done. They host reeling Clemson next and close against a potent Wake Forest team.

19. USC

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Rankings change: Down 3

Jayden Maiava’s three interceptions ultimately doomed the Trojans’ cause at Indiana, dropping Lincoln Riley to 1-9 against ranked opponents on the road. Now they need to upset a currently undefeated UCLA in order to avoid an 8-4 finish. Right now, it’s not looking good.

18. Nebraska

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Rankings change: Up 5

For the first time since joining the Big Ten, the Cornhuskers have shut out a conference opponent, taking down Rutgers by a 31-0 count. Now 6-4 after ending a four-game losing streak, they host Ohio State and go to Iowa to finish the 2026 season.

17. Iowa

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Rankings change: Up 1

Kirk Ferentz’s team moved a little closer to College Football Playoff contention by beating Purdue, 28-7, improving to 8-2 and closing out in winnable matchups against Illinois and Nebraska.

16. Louisville

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Rankings change: Down 1

A closely-contested 16-14 win on the road against North Carolina propels the Cardinals to a fifth-straight victory and a seat at third place in the ACC. Louisville hosts Pittsburgh and closes at a suddenly vulnerable Kentucky to close out.

15. BYU

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Rankings change: Up 2

A quick two touchdown lead and the defense did enough to close out a big win over Baylor, as Bear Bachmeier had 4 all-purpose touchdowns, including 3 on the ground, to improve to 8-2. They still need Texas Tech to lose to get back to the top of the Big 12.

14. Texas Tech

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Rankings change: None

The decision to put Tommy Castellanos in at quarterback came at just the right time. This offense has scored over 100 points the last two times out, and just handled Oklahoma State on the road to reinforce their position in second place in the Big 12.

13. Ole Miss

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Rankings change: Down 1

We’ll see how well the potent Rebels offense can attack what has been an elite Oklahoma defense on Sunday. They can’t afford what would be a fourth loss, not with two winnable games to close out that could put Ole Miss back in the conversation.

12. Utah

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Rankings change: Down 2

Still the leaders in the Big 12 and still undefeated, the Utes survived a real scare at Arizona in the late action, but burst through with a 70 yard touchdown to sneak out with a one-point victory to avoid the upset and stay perfect.

11. Tennessee

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Rankings change: None

Finally, the Vols’ offense woke up and pulled out the win at Texas A&M. But at a cost: two key offensive players, wideout Mike Matthews and quarterback George MacIntyre, were both injured in the process. Not ideal, as the 8-2 Vols play LSU next.

10. Wake Forest

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Rankings change: Up 3

Get used to seeing the Demon Deacons in the College Football Playoff. They put up a 42-0 lead in the first half alone at SMU. In the process, they became the first team to go 4 straight halves scoring at least 20 points and allowing none since Alabama in 2013.

9. Oregon

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Rankings change: None

Coming off a 1-2 midseason stretch and vanishing from relevance, the Ducks have won three straight, most recently a 31-7 pounding against Michigan. Oregon is two very winnable games away from possibly making the Big Ten title (and the national playoff) race very interesting.

8. Indiana

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Rankings change: None

Needing a strong defensive performance to ground the Trojans’ vertical game, the Hoosiers came through, finishing with three critical takeaways in a 27-13 victory, improving to 9-1 on the year and still right behind UCLA in the Big Ten pecking order.

7. LSU

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Rankings change: None

So much for Lane Kiffin’s first insanely-hyped season as the Tigers’ head coach. Despite being favored in every game, his team is just 6-4, this time coming off a heartbreaking, last second loss to Texas.

6. Texas

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Rankings change: None

Despite getting manhandled in the trenches most of the night, the Longhorns pulled out a comeback for the ages to beat LSU on the road by one point in the last seconds, punching a ticket to the playoff and moving to 5-0 against ranked teams this season.

5. Ohio State

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Rankings change: None

Luke Fahey had one very unlucky interception, but otherwise put up 200 yards passing and 2 touchdowns, including the all-time Big Ten record-breaking catch to Jeremiah Smith, and the Buckeyes ran for 168 yards to get past Northwestern and move to 7-3.

4. Alabama

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Rankings change: Down 1

Keelon Russell covered over 200 yards passing with 3 touchdowns and the Tide held Vanderbilt to 12 rushing yards to move to 8-2 and stay in second place in the SEC standings, on course for a rematch with Georgia in Atlanta if everything holds as is.

3. Miami

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Rankings change: Up 1

While the Hurricanes never trailed at home against ACC insurgent Duke, they still played a close game throughout, finally pulling away with a 14 point fourth quarter, and inching closer to a shot to play for the conference championship.

2. Notre Dame

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Rankings change: Down 1

No trap game scenario for the Fighting Irish, who dissected rival Boston College in a 500 yard effort coming off beating top-ranked Miami last week. Matchups against just SMU and Syracuse remain for the Golden Domers to clinch a spot in the playoff.

1. Georgia

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Rankings change: Up 1

The last time the Bulldogs were the AP No. 1 ranked team, they lost a surprise game to Auburn. This time, they avoided that fate by pounding a ranked Missouri by a 48-21 count and further cementing their place atop the SEC standings with a road test at South Carolina up next.