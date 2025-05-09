ESPN updates Top 25 college football rankings for 2025 after spring practice
College football teams are coming out of spring practice and on the other side of the spring transfer portal window, marking an ideal time for ESPN to update its top 25 rankings.
As expected, there was a heavy dose of the SEC and Big Ten, with the favorite out of the ACC, the country’s top independent school, and a surprise contender in the Big 12.
More ... We asked Grok to predict college football’s 12 playoff teams in 2025
Let’s take a look at the new top 25 college football rankings heading into the summer months, according to ESPN’s latest poll.
College football top 25 rankings after spring practice
10. BYU
Where BYU was: 11-2 (7-2 Big 12)
Where BYU is now: The core of the Cougars’ offense should be in place this fall, with quarterback Jake Retzlaff, top receiver Chase Roberts, and tailback LJ Martin returning, with the bulk of a defense that topped the Big 12 in both total production and points allowed.
--
9. Alabama
Where Alabama was: 9-4 (5-3 SEC)
Where Alabama is now: Kalen DeBoer enters Year 2 with a strong secondary, a gifted pass rush combination, and stars at wide receiver including Ryan Williams and Miami transfer Isaiah Horton. But who is the QB? Right now, it looks like Ty Simpson is Jalen Milroe’s heir apparent.
--
8. Oregon
Where Oregon was: 13-1 (9-0 Big Ten)
Where Oregon is now: Dillon Gabriel is out, leaving Dante Moore under pressure to maintain the Ducks’ offensive production and make a run at a second-straight Big Ten title, with star left tackle Isaiah World and tailback Makhi Hughes marking two major transfer gains for the team.
--
7. Notre Dame
Where Notre Dame was: 14-2, national finalist
Where Notre Dame is now: Expect the Irish to run the ball a lot with Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price in the backfield, and with a quarterback race that got more interesting after presumptive starter Steve Angeli transferred out. Virginia transfer wide receiver Malachi Fields is an important acquisition.
--
6. LSU
Where LSU was: 9-4 (5-3 SEC)
Where LSU is now: The return of Harold Perkins and Whit Weeks is good for the Tigers’ defense, as is quarterback Garrett Nussmeier coming back for the offense. LSU secured the No. 2 transfer class, including wideouts Barion Brown and Nic Anderson and edge rusher Patrick Payton.
--
5. Ohio State
Where Ohio State was: 14-2 (7-2 Big Ten), national champion
Where Ohio State is now: Ryan Day lost his quarterback, two star running backs, and two best edge rushers, but gained key plug-ins like edge rusher Beau Atkinson, back CJ Donaldson, and tight end Max Klare, while Jeremiah Smith, college football’s top wide receiver, and Caleb Downs, one of the nation’s top safeties, are back.
--
4. Georgia
Where Georgia was: 11-3 (6-2 SEC)
Where Georgia is now: The defending SEC champion lost 13 players in the NFL Draft, including some important scrimmage players along both lines, and its starting quarterback via transfer, but the Bulldogs added wideouts Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch to help Gunner Stockton spread things out.
--
3. Texas
Where Texas was: 13-3 (7-1 SEC)
Where Texas is now: Looking ahead to a reported $40 million investment in their roster, the Longhorns are in position to make a run at the SEC title, this time with Arch Manning taking over QB1 duties, and he’ll have Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore working at wide receiver, while Trey Moore and Colin Simmons work the defensive line with Anthony Hill returning at linebacker.
--
2. Clemson
Where Clemson was: 10-4 (7-1 ACC)
Where Clemson is now: This looks like another year where Clemson should be favored to win the ACC title with quarterback Cade Klubnik coming off a career year, working with some skilled wideouts, and what should be another very strong front seven.
--
1. Penn State
Where Penn State was: 13-3 (8-1 Big Ten)
Where Penn State is now: Drew Allar at quarterback with Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton at running back while Dani Dennis-Sutton returns at defensive end. Allar needs to keep getting better, and he has some intriguing wide receivers coming in to throw to, and with Jim Knowles leading this defense after coaching Ohio State’s unit to a national title last year.
You can see the full top 25 rankings here.
--