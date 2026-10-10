Fraud Alert: Major College Football Program Set to Plunge in Rankings After Bad Loss

Two weeks ago, AP top 25 voters rewarded a rising SEC powerhouse with the biggest positive move of any team in the college football rankings. A week later, they were punished with the biggest drop. Now, another plunge in the poll is incoming after a disastrous Saturday that has one major program being branded as frauds.

Florida was college football’s hottest team just a couple weeks ago after beating up on top-five Ole Miss, but after two straight shocking and ugly losses, pollsters will quickly re-evaluate and hand out what is likely to be a severe punishment in the new rankings.

From Contender to Collapse

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just two weeks ago, Florida sat as high as No. 8 in the AP Top 25, jumping a nation-best 13 spots , after a statement win over the Rebels that marked the program’s first top-10 appearance since 2021 and found first-year head coach Jon Sumrall being talked about as the SEC Coach of the Year.

That momentum evaporated quickly. A 45-17 defeat at Missouri exposed major issues, and the Gators fell eight places, the most of any team in the poll last week .

Then unranked South Carolina, which entered the game 2-3 and winless in SEC play, dominated in the Swamp behind quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who accounted for five total touchdowns in a 38-19 win.

Make that 83 points for the opposition against 36 for the Gators in that time. And what is likely to be another big drop on an AP ballot made by voters who have proven eager to make big moves on a week-to-week basis in 2026.

The Latest Defeat

Once again, the Gators’ secondary was a liability, allowing Sellers threw four touchdown passes, paving the way for the Gamecocks to end an eight-game SEC losing streak and win their first game in Gainesville since 2014.

Florida struggled to generate a consistent offensive threat after an early score, rushing for only 120 yards while averaging just over 3 yards per carry. Quite a downturn from a ground attack that ran for 302 yards to beat the Rebels.

Rankings Fall Incoming

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Voters are expected to drop Florida significantly — or potentially out of the Top 25 entirely — when the next AP poll is released on Sunday.

Back-to-back blowout losses against conference opponents erase much of the goodwill built during the early unbeaten stretch. What once looked like a breakthrough season under Sumrall now carries the appearance of a team that was overrated after a soft start and one quality win.

What it means for the SEC and playoff races

With two SEC losses already on the résumé, Florida’s College Football Playoff hopes are effectively history in a loaded conference.

The path to the SEC Championship Game has also narrowed dramatically, if not completely evaporated. Multiple one-loss or undefeated teams sit ahead of the Gators, and the margin for error has disappeared. Florida still has winnable games remaining, but the path to a deep run has narrowed significantly after these two damaging results.

What began as a promising turnaround has instead raised serious questions about the Gators’ true level.