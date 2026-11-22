What was branded as a sleepy, late-season cupcake week in college football turned into another Saturday of chaos at the top of the rankings.

One that will seriously rearrange who belongs where among the first-round bye teams.

Particularly in the Big Ten, whose College Football Playoff picture experienced a significant shakeup as both UCLA and Indiana both suffered some costly losses.

Big Ten contenders fall at a critical time

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UCLA entered the weekend ranked No. 4 nationally and undefeated at 10-0. Indiana was ranked No. 8 by the committee and firmly positioned in the playoff bracket.

Neither team managed to take care of business.

Indiana suffered a heartbreaking 27-24 overtime loss at Washington, while UCLA saw its undefeated season come to an end at Michigan.

What’s worse, in the process, the Bruins lost quarterback Ty Dieffenbach to what looked like a serious injury, putting the offense in the hands of third-stringer Madden Iamaleava going forward.

The results have created a new opportunity for the Big Ten’s other main contender, particularly Oregon.

Oregon is suddenly back in the conversation

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Dan Lanning’s team did its part on Friday night, dominating Michigan State in a 45-7 rout to improve to 8-3 overall and 7-2 in Big Ten play.

And right now, they’re in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Ducks entered the weekend ranked No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings and just outside the projected 12-team field.

But their win, combined with the Bruin and Hoosier losses, means that Oregon would play UCLA if the title game were played today.

Oregon was the second team outside the projected field coming into this Saturday.

It needed help from teams ahead of them, and this weekend delivered some potentially significant results.

UCLA’s defeat is especially important because the Bruins entered the weekend ranked among the nation’s top four teams and seemingly destined for a first-round bye.

Indiana’s loss also weakens another Big Ten contender’s position.

The defending national champs were still ranked near the bottom of the one-loss teams coming into this week, but now they need a ton of outside help to get into the playoff.

Playoff implications in the Big Ten

While the chance at an undefeated season is over, it's not entirely bad news for UCLA.

They still control their destiny, and a win over rival USC in the regular season finale next week would clinch the Big Ten Championship Game appearance.

However, that matchup is a must-win for its playoff hopes in another major result in the Big Ten.

Indiana no longer has that power over its postseason fate, and is facing a fall behind higher-ranked winners BYU, Wake, and Texas Tech. And Oregon.