Rising College Football Contender Set to Plummet in New Rankings After Ugly Loss

The surprising insurgency of one SEC program in the college football rankings came to a crashing halt in a game of the week that was supposed to be a coming out party for a team on the make, but instead has the loser staring down a serious drop in the polls.

Mississippi State, which came into this weekend ranked No. 16 nationally by AP top 25 voters, previously undefeated, and generating genuine SEC buzz, were dismantled by No. 7 ranked Alabama in a 56-23 decision that exposed significant gaps in their résumés.

A Statement Blowout

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Alabama dominated from the opening drive, forcing four eventual turnovers and its stout defense Mississippi State to a meager 18 rushing yards, while Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell accounted for four touchdowns, three through the air and one on the ground, while completing 16 of 22 passes for 285 yards in the air.

Running back Trae’shawn Brown added two scores for an improved ground attack, and the Alabama defense scored on a 30-yard interception return. Bama improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in SEC competition, extending their winning streak against the Bulldogs to 17 games.

Mississippi State’s Impending Fall

The Bulldogs entered the game at 4-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play, riding high after a strong non-conference slate and an impressive early SEC start.

Kamario Taylor threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, but also had two interceptions and struggled under consistent pressure at the line, as Mississippi State’s offense managed just 302 total yards and was shut out in the fourth quarter.

What once looked like a potential dark-horse contender from college football’s deepest conference now faces a potentially steep drop in the new rankings.

Ranking Implications

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Voters in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll are unlikely to show much mercy.

A 33-point home loss to a top-10 opponent, especially one featuring multiple turnovers and a complete inability to run the ball, typically results in a serious plunge. Just ask Oregon, Michigan, and Texas A&M.

Some pollsters may react harshly and Mississippi State out of the top 25 altogether, while most are likely settle nearer the bottom of the rankings, depending on how other results shake out.

Alabama, meanwhile, strengthens its case as a legitimate national title contender, and could realistically make a case for the No. 1 spot if they perform as dominantly next week against Georgia as it has all season.

What Happens Now?

The loss by itself does not eliminate Mississippi State from serious postseason contention or SEC relevance, but it does reset expectations a little five weeks into the season.

Jeff Lebby’s team must rebound quickly against a remaining schedule that offers little room for error. They go to LSU next before hosting Oklahoma and then take a trip to Texas in a tough three-game stretch that will make or break the Bulldogs’ ambitions.

For a program that briefly captured the national spotlight as an undefeated ranked team, Saturday’s ugly defeat serves as a harsh reminder of the gap that still exists between promising contenders and true blue-blood powers.