When Do the New College Football Playoff Rankings Come Out Today?

Coming out of another active and confusing weekend of college football, the playoff selection committee is tasked with reorganizing the top 25 rankings.

The one thing we do know? We’ll have a new No. 1 team in the official poll, and a new team to beat from the SEC who will have a strong grasp of the top overall seed.

When does it all go live? Here’s how you can watch Rece Davis and the gang reveal the official College Football Playoff rankings tonight.

When the College Football Playoff rankings come out

The selection committee will reveal its second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern time and you can see them live on the ESPN network.

College Football Playoff rankings schedule for 2026

All times Eastern

CFP Rankings Release No. 1

Tues., Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

More: Who's In, Out After First College Football Playoff Rankings

CFP Rankings Release No. 2

Tues., Nov. 10 at 9 p.m.

CFP Rankings Release No. 3

Tues., Nov. 17 at 9 p.m.

CFP Rankings Release No. 4

Tues., Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

CFP Rankings Release No. 5

Tues., Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Selection Sunday

Sun., Dec. 6 at 12 p.m.

How will the new rankings look different?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For one thing, there will be a new top team. And likely not much drama around who it will be, after Miami relinquished its No. 1 ranking following a loss at Notre Dame.

While there could be some debate around the Fighting Irish taking over that top spot, their relative lack of any other quality wins should argue against that option.

Our guess is that reigning SEC champion Georgia will move definitively into the No. 1 position .

That was the move by both the AP pollsters and the coaches, and the Bulldogs’ overall resume would seem to be insurmountable compared with other hopefuls.

Especially after they just walloped Ole Miss by a 42-7 count on the road. That was a solid Rebels squad that was included in the top dozen last week. And may not be this week.

What criteria does the College Football Playoff use?

Members of the selection committee rank the best teams in the country based on their evaluation of those teams’ performance on the field, using metrics like strength of schedule, head-to-head results, and comparison of results against common opponents.

Selectors use published statistical data and watch “a significant amount of game video,” according to the College Football Playoff’s website. They use this information to compare teams in every possible way and use it during their various rounds of voting.

More: Playoff Top 25 Teams Moving Up, Down Rankings in Week 11