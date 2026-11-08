College Football Rankings: Teams Rising & Falling in New ESPN FPI Ratings After Week 10

November football brought a wild opening week, and that's certainly true in ESPN's FPI ratings. The ratings-- being stat-based ratings not considering the eye test-- are almost always criticized. 9-0 UCLA is one spot above 5-4 Florida. Three-loss Ohio State is No. 5. 7-2 Kentucky is four spots below 5-4 Penn State. Week 10 had something to do with all of that-- here's the rundown of the power conferences' biggest jumps and dips in FPI.

Rises

Oklahoma State (up 13 spots to 21st)

A 66-28 beatdown from Oklahoma State ended up accounting for the biggest moves in both directions in Week 10. Even with the boost, the 6-3 Cowboys have just a 4.5% shot at a College Football Playoff berth, but at fifth in the Big 12, they're perhaps another big win away from a jump in those standings (Texas Tech is 2nd at 14th).

Oklahoma (up 8 spots to 22nd)

A 23-7 win at Florida jumped the Sooners up to the middle of the SEC pack. At 5-4, the Sooners aren't going to the Playoff (0.4%), but the win does given them an 86.6% chance at one more win and bowl eligbility. It's a small return, but in a troubled season, the Sooners can take any wins they get.

Duke (up 7 spots to 29th)

Duke's 41-3 beatdown of NC State jumped the Blue Devils up the ACC pecking order a bit. The bad news is that even at 7-2, Duke has a 1.1% chance at the Playoff. For the ACC, looks like Miami, maybe Wake, or bust.

Drops

Kentucky and Will Stein took a CFP dip after a loss in Knoxville. (Randy Sartin-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas State (drops 15 spots to 65th)

An ugly 38-point loss drops the Wildcats to ahead of only Colorado in the Big12 basement. K-State now has just a 23% chance at six wins and bowl eligibility per FPI. Looks like both Kansas schools could miss the postseason.

Kentucky (down 9 spots to 35th)

FPI hasn't liked this Kentucky team-- they had the Wildcats 26th when the CFP rankings had them 6th. So after a 34-6 loss to Tennessee, Kentucky saw an FPI dip. FPI has Kentucky 12th in the SEC, but still gives them a 36.5% shot at the College Football Playoff.

NC State (down 7 spots to 73rd)

Losing by 38 to Duke dipped the Wolfpack down, although there are still four ACC squads below them. With State 4-5, FPI sees just a 17.8% chance at six wins and bowl eligibility. Considering that Dave Doeren has already been fired, that's not too surprising.