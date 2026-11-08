College Football Rankings: Teams Rising & Falling in New ESPN FPI Ratings After Week 10
November football brought a wild opening week, and that's certainly true in ESPN's FPI ratings. The ratings-- being stat-based ratings not considering the eye test-- are almost always criticized. 9-0 UCLA is one spot above 5-4 Florida. Three-loss Ohio State is No. 5. 7-2 Kentucky is four spots below 5-4 Penn State. Week 10 had something to do with all of that-- here's the rundown of the power conferences' biggest jumps and dips in FPI.
Rises
Oklahoma State (up 13 spots to 21st)
A 66-28 beatdown from Oklahoma State ended up accounting for the biggest moves in both directions in Week 10. Even with the boost, the 6-3 Cowboys have just a 4.5% shot at a College Football Playoff berth, but at fifth in the Big 12, they're perhaps another big win away from a jump in those standings (Texas Tech is 2nd at 14th).
Oklahoma (up 8 spots to 22nd)
A 23-7 win at Florida jumped the Sooners up to the middle of the SEC pack. At 5-4, the Sooners aren't going to the Playoff (0.4%), but the win does given them an 86.6% chance at one more win and bowl eligbility. It's a small return, but in a troubled season, the Sooners can take any wins they get.
Duke (up 7 spots to 29th)
Duke's 41-3 beatdown of NC State jumped the Blue Devils up the ACC pecking order a bit. The bad news is that even at 7-2, Duke has a 1.1% chance at the Playoff. For the ACC, looks like Miami, maybe Wake, or bust.
Drops
Kansas State (drops 15 spots to 65th)
An ugly 38-point loss drops the Wildcats to ahead of only Colorado in the Big12 basement. K-State now has just a 23% chance at six wins and bowl eligibility per FPI. Looks like both Kansas schools could miss the postseason.
Kentucky (down 9 spots to 35th)
FPI hasn't liked this Kentucky team-- they had the Wildcats 26th when the CFP rankings had them 6th. So after a 34-6 loss to Tennessee, Kentucky saw an FPI dip. FPI has Kentucky 12th in the SEC, but still gives them a 36.5% shot at the College Football Playoff.
NC State (down 7 spots to 73rd)
Losing by 38 to Duke dipped the Wolfpack down, although there are still four ACC squads below them. With State 4-5, FPI sees just a 17.8% chance at six wins and bowl eligibility. Considering that Dave Doeren has already been fired, that's not too surprising.
Joe is a journalist and writer who covers college and professional sports. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. His last book, A Fine Team Man, is about Jackie Robinson and the lives he changed. Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum show and numerous other television and radio shows. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments with Saturday Down South and still loves telling the stories of sports past and present.