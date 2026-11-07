Projecting the College Football Top 12 Rankings After Utah Takes Down BYU

The most consequential early action on the Week 10 college football slate saw the Holy War rivalry reunite Utah and BYU with a ton of postseason implications on the line.

A few hours later, suddenly the top of the Big 12 standings look a little different. As could the College Football Playoff bracket among the first-round byes.

Where do things stand in the latest bracketology?

Subject to change as Saturday’s games are played.

No. 1 Georgia

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We’re still calling the Bulldogs the most well-rounded team in college football and our expected SEC champion. That depends on them beating Ole Miss on the road on Saturday night, something we expect will happen.

No. 2 Miami

The absence of Malachi Toney on the field doesn’t doom the Hurricanes at Notre Dame, but it doesn’t help, either. Miami can run the ball, but a loss in South Bend will likely deprive them the No. 1 seed.

No. 3 Utah

No change at 3 from earlier this week , when he projected the Utes would take down BYU and move definitively into first place in the Big 12. Mission accomplished.

No. 4 Indiana

Julian Sayin’s injury in beating the Hoosiers ironically helps the Hoosiers move into the favored position in the Big Ten championship race. They have to be much better on offense in order to do anything after that.

No. 5 Kentucky

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Our pick for the SEC championship runner-up, the Wildcats can take one massive step in that direction by beating Tennessee on the road.

No. 6 UCLA

The Bruins look like the best option to finish as the Big Ten champion runner-up behind Indiana, thanks to Ohio State’s losses and one of the best rushing attacks in football.

No. 7 Alabama

The selectors are huge fans of the Crimson Tide, but they need to win at LSU to keep that confidence in their favor.

No. 8 Texas

Putting away Missouri on the road gives the Longhorns a fourth win against a CFP ranked team and in position to host a first round game.

No. 9 Texas Tech

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We propelled the Red Raiders back into the top dozen a week ago while anticipating BYU’s loss to Utah. Beating West Virginia helps keep them near the top in the Big 12.

No. 10 Notre Dame

We expect the Irish will beat Miami to stay on the right side of the bubble, but not having a conference to play for limits their upward trajectory.No. 10 Notre Dame

No. 11 Ohio State

Currently the first team out, the Buckeyes can get back in by beating Oregon.

No. 12 Boise State

The committee still calls the Broncos the best team in the Group of Six, and nothing has changed that yet. We’ll know more when they play Oregon State.