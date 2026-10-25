College Football Rankings: Teams Rising & Falling in New ESPN FPI Ratings After Week 8

Another week of college football yields another update to ESPN's always-interesting FPI ratings. They are stat-based ratings, so the inconsistencies tend to drive fans insane. For instance- legitimate Playoff contenders Kentucky (24th) and UCLA (31st) get no respect, but 4-3 Oregon is somehow still 11th. But whether you love them or loathe them, those ESPN computers are whirring on and showing the teams with big jumps or dips after Week 8.

Rising

Boston College (up 13 spots to 69th)

The sputtering Eagles suddenly put up 49 points on Georgia Tech in a 49-27 thumping. 4-3 BC now has a puncher's chance (30.8%) of reaching six wins and bowl eligibility.

Arizona (up 10 spots to 23rd)

It was a positive week for the Wildcats as they snuck into the AP top 25 and responded with a 39-3 drubbing of Iowa State. Given the chaos at the top of the Big 12, Arizona now has a 19.7% chance to earn a College Football Playoff berth.

Cincinnati (up 9 spots to 47th)

The upset of No. 8 Texas Tech gave the Bearcats a nice spike. At 5-2, Cincy probably won't make the Playoff (0.6% chance), but they likely salvaged a solid, bowl-bound season yesterday.

Arizona State (up 9 spots to 66th)

The Sun Devils bested Kansas State 28-17 and saw a nice rise in the process. They're still next to last in the Big 12, but Arizona State is up to nearly a coin toss chance (44.3%) of six wins and a bowl berth.

Falling

Another week with a tough result saw Deion Sanders's Colorado team drop to the Big 12 basement. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech (down 12 spots to 80th)

Not only did they lose by three scores to Boston College, but Tech is now the least likely team in the ACC to reach a bowl (0.2% chance at six wins). It's been a nightmare of a season for a squad that had big preseason hopes, and it looks to get worse.

Colorado (down 12 spots to 75th)

It has been a season to forget for Coach Prime and after a 57-24 beatdown from Oklahoma State, Colorado drops to the basement of the Big 12. At 2-5, the Buffs are given just a 3.0% chance at reaching six wins and a bowl game.

Iowa (down 10 spots to 35th)

Iowa looked to have a promising season, but a 13-10 loss to Minnesota probably finishes that situation. At 5-2, the Hawkeyes saw their Playoff hopes did to just 4.0%. They also dropped to the middle of the B1G pack in the FPI, falling behind teams like Penn State and Michigan.