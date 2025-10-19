College Football HQ

College football rankings: Updated Week 8 ESPN FPI rankings leave fans in disbelief

Indiana fans are one of many groups with some serious beef with ESPN's FPI.
The three constants in life-- death, taxes, and college football fans taking umbrage with ESPN's FPI rankings. The post-Week 8 rankings are subject to the usual level of confusion, dislogic, and the sort of college football rankings that a group of AI-computerized monkeys might get if they tired of typing Shakespeare. The only thing that makes the FPI bearable is, apparently, complaining about it.

Four loss teams?

The top 25 of FPI includes a pair of 3-4 teams, Penn State at No. 21 and Auburn at No. 23. Even their own fans think this is frankly insane.

Conference chaos

FPI doesn't seem to figure out conference battles very well either. Oregon lurks ahead of the Indiana team that beat them. Two-loss Texas squeaked to an overtime win over Kentucky and sits ahead of Texas A&M and its 7-0 record. The computers seem to oddly value of devalue teams in the same league.

Not passing the beauty contest

Another big facet of FPI criticism (which is entirely deserved) is that the computer seems slow to the party to recognize the accomplishments of teams that might not be expected powers. For instance, 7-0 Georgia Tech, which may crack the AP top 10, is nowhere in FPI's top 25. (In the interest of full disclosure, Tech is No. 26). 6-1 Vanderbilt, off a top 10 win, sits at No. 18, three spots above 3-4 Penn State.

But as usual, the top level FPI trolling takes a broad shot at the whole system... and there are plenty of those.

