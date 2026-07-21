Update Emerges on College Football’s No. 1 WR Recruit Amid Major Flip Rumors

College football awaits what could prove to be the most consequential decision by a single player in the 2027 recruiting class, and from the sound of it, that decision is still yet to be made.

Easton Royal, the No. 1 ranked wide receiver recruit and undisputed five-star prospect, is currently focusing his attention on three SEC powerhouses, two of which are trying to flip him from the school he originally committed to.

Where things stand now

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still on the books as a Texas commit, Royal has been entertaining offers from LSU and Florida in a three-team SEC sweepstakes to land the nation’s top target.

And listening to him, a final choice is still very much up in the air.

“This past month, I haven’t talked to a single coach or anybody from any school. Me and my mom, we’ve just been sitting down and weighing out all the pros and cons to make sure that I make the best decision for me,” Royal said, via WVUE New Orleans.

Granted, that’s not exactly what Texas wanted to hear. Any recruit who wants to stop rumors around his commitment can stop them at any time by announcing that his original decision stands, but that’s clearly not what Royal is thinking right now.

LSU has been very active

A five-star wide receiver recruit shared a photo with LSU head coach Lane Kiffin on social media. | @easton_3k/X

It’s not often that an elite five-star player from Louisiana gets out of state, and while right now that’s something Texas appears to have done, Lane Kiffin is not letting off the gas as he looks to prove to his fan base that he can keep the state’s top prospects home.

Whatever he’s saying behind the scenes is working, enough to genuinely position LSU as an equal contender alongside the Longhorns and put Royal in position to keep his options open several months after making his original commitment.

LSU received a massive vote of confidence on that front recently, when Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong projected that Royal would flip to the Tigers , a move that redirected the conversation and apparent momentum around the wide receiver more towards the in-state option.

He could take his time

Whoever eventually gets Royal’s name on the dotted line may have to wait, because it sounds like the top-ranked wideout will be watching every development around his preferred schools very closely once the season begins.

“Talking to each school, naturally it will because anything can happen at any moment. A coach may leave, or something may go down,” Royal said, via WVUE.

Rivals recruiting insider Sam Spiegelman concurred with the longer time horizon, suggesting that Royal may wait as late as October to reveal his final recruiting decision.

Until then, a trio of SEC powerhouses will be waiting with bated breath.