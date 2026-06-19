College Football's No. 1 CB Makes Final Decision, Delivering Blow to Two National Powers

First, the Longhorns smashed up the Aggies’ undefeated season, and now they just swooped in to earn the commitment of the best defensive back in the 2027 recruiting class.

Five-star, No. 1 ranked cornerback John Meredith III was down to a pair of Lone Star State powerhouses in one of the country’s most consequential recruitments, and now the blue-chip defender has revealed his final decision.

And it’s one that could change the balance of power in the SEC in the near future.

Meredith is a Longhorn

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As promised on the last day of the week, John Meredith revealed his intention to play for Texas, which moved further into the top 10 of the recruiting rankings and gave Steve Sarkisian his second No. 1 overall rated recruit at another position.

Meredith joins Easton Royal, the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation, as the other top ranked positional prospect to lend his pledge to the Longhorns, which nudged up into the No. 7 position in the latest national football recruiting rankings as a result.

In addition to Sarkisian along with general manager Brandon Harris and assistant Chris Gilbert, cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey played a critical role in the pursuit for Texas, which made a very strong late push to lure Meredith away from the school’s big rival.

Who missed out?

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

For once, it was Texas A&M.

Mike Elko’s program has long been rated as the No. 1 overall recruiting class in college football, stacking up piles of elite, top flight prospects at critical defensive positions, and was for a long time considered the leader in the John Meredith sweepstakes.

It was the Aggies who had built arguably the longest relationship with the Fort Worth cornerback, with Elko himself taking the lead position, and Meredith’s pledge to them would have likely cemented for good their place as the top recruiting class in the 2027 cycle this offseason.

Not that A&M is too upset by Meredith’s decision. They still boast a group that includes the two highest ranked safeties in the country, the fifth ranked cornerback, two of the five best offensive linemen, the best linebacker, and the No. 5 edge rusher among 15 blue-chippers out of 23 pledges.

Still, the idea of losing the best corner in America to your arch rival – and one that ended your undefeated, SEC title hopeful season last year – is not a high point in the Aggies’ offseason.

A third SEC power was in play, for a time

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not long ago, Alabama was considered among the top two for Meredith, looking to build on the program’s run of success recruiting defensive backs in recent cycles.

Meredith had been to see the Crimson Tide up close a few times, and it did appear that Kalen DeBoer and his people were making inroads and putting pressure on the Aggies and Longhorns.

But with the foundation laid by Texas A&M, and in particular the momentum Texas had achieved later in the process, Alabama slid firmly out of the top two when it came to crunch time.

America’s top cornerback

Meredith has long been rated among the best prospects at his position, currently earning the No. 1 ranking among cornerbacks nationally and is also named the No. 2 overall player in the nation when taking an industry weighted average of the recruiting services.

With a long, athletic frame at 6-foot-2 and 175-180 pounds, Meredith brings elite length, speed, and recovery ability combined with advanced cover skills, adding explosiveness honed as a varsity track standout. That skill set is headed to the Longhorns next season.