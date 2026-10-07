Danny Kanell Names New No. 1 Team in College Football Rankings for Week 6

College football analyst Danny Kanell has a new team at the top of his personal rankings heading into Week 6, one that has a chance to make another statement this weekend.

And based on what happens on Saturday when two SEC powerhouses square off on the same field, AP top 25 pollsters could follow Kanell’s lead when casting their votes this time next week.

Kanell’s Updated Top 12 Rankings

Moving into Week 6 action, Kanell moved Alabama to No. 1 in his Top 12, elevating the Crimson Tide one spot following a decisive road win, while previous No. 1 Texas dropped to second after a bye week.

Zero bias. Earned on the field.

After 5 weeks #DKtop12



1. Alabama

2. Texas

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Georgia

6. Ohio St

7. Indiana

8. Texas Tech

9. BYU

10. Utah

11. Pitt

12. Ole Miss — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 4, 2026

Kanell’s rankings are known for prioritizing recent on-field performance over preseason reputation or traditional poll inertia. Alabama’s jump reflects how strongly the Tide impressed him in their first ranked matchup of the season.

Alabama’s Statement in Starkville

Alabama delivered a 56-23 victory at Mississippi State, as quarterback Keelon Russell turned in one of his strongest performances of the year, completing 16 of 22 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score.

Bama scored in every quarter and pulled away after a somewhat uneven first half, outscoring the Bulldogs 28-6 after intermission. The defense forced multiple turnovers and limited Mississippi State’s ability to sustain drives once Alabama seized control.

The win marked Alabama’s first true test against a ranked opponent this season, and the margin of victory left little doubt about the Tide’s current form.

Is Alabama Actually College Football’s Best Team?

Alabama looks the part right now — explosive offense, improving defense, and a signature win on the road. Yet the true measure arrives Saturday against Georgia.

One dominant performance in Tuscaloosa against what Nick Saban has called college football’s most complete team would make the case convincing. Until then, the Tide sit at the top of the conversation, not yet above it.

Looking Ahead to Georgia

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Alabama now turns its attention to an even bigger challenge, hosting undefeated Georgia on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa in one of the most anticipated games of the season.

Both teams sit undefeated, and the winner will take a major step toward controlling the SEC landscape and strengthening its College Football Playoff résumé.

And they could potentially force AP voters to jump the winner over the Longhorns regardless of what they do against Oklahoma, as the win would be branded by many as the most high-quality statement in college football this year.

Kanell’s decision to elevate Alabama to No. 1 comes at a perfect moment in the narrative. The Tide have looked increasingly complete on both sides of the ball, and a strong showing against Georgia would only reinforce the ranking.

For now, Alabama sits alone at the top of one of the more closely watched personal rankings in the sport, with the biggest test of its season just days away.