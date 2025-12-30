LB-Arvell Reese vs OT-Mauigoa

Reese didn’t have the impact against Indiana that you’d hope for in one of the biggest games of the season. The playoff puts everything in front of him in turns of lighting up the big stage. We may not see this specific matchup on every snap, but Reese’s pass-rushing snaps against a top tackle prospect should be heavily scrutinized. If there is one nitpicky concern about Reese, it may be his ability to consistently play on the edge with a smaller frame. This has yet to be an issue for Reese, as the strength shows up every week.

Mauigoa will be the closest thing to NFL competition for Reese all season long. He had a good week in protection against a strong Texas A&M pass rush and will look to continue that momentum in this matchup.

QB-Carson Beck vs S-Caleb Downs

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) at the line of scrimmage against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

This is more of a mental matchup than anything else. although we should see Downs both pass rushing and in coverage against the Carson Beck-led Miami offense. Beck is a relevant backup quarterback prospect for many NFL teams and, given the history of experienced college QBs, may develop into something more later down the line.

His experience has manifested in a young quarterback who is more versed in calls at the line of scrimmage than most college signal-callers. For example, checking into runs against bad defensive looks or changing protections. Downs serves as the counterexample to this. He is a key communicative piece in the Ohio State defense. In many ways, he acts as the glue that keeps the Buckeyes in the correct play calls. Downs has the type of football mind that can diagnose a play before it occurs.

In essence, we have a real, old fashioned chess match. NFL coaching staffs love seeing these games as a preface to a player’s ability to learn in real time.

WR-Carnell Tate vs CB-Keionte Scott

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We may not see this matchup often, considering Tate lines up outside more often than not while Scott serves as Miami’s slot corner. However, this is a clash of physical talents that could generate a few game-swinging outcomes on Wednesday night.

Primarily, scouts should focus on Tate’s crack blocking in the run game against Scott, who has thrived as a downhill nickel defender this season. On a less man-to-man note, Tate will also need to show an ability to separate early on plays before Scott and Miami’s pass rush flash the blitzing looks that have helped get them to this game.