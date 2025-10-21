David Pollack names college football's best one-loss team after Week 8
Alabama has surged into the national conversation once again. The Crimson Tide’s 37–20 win over Tennessee on Saturday marked their fourth consecutive victory against a ranked opponent, the first such streak in SEC history without a bye week. On Monday’s See Ball Get Ball podcast, college football analyst David Pollack made it clear where he stands on Alabama’s current trajectory.
“Bama clearly the best one-loss team and one of the best teams in the country,” Pollack said. “I would not want to play them. I would not want that smoke.”
Pollack’s remarks came after Alabama improved to 6–1 under head coach Kalen DeBoer this season, riding a defense that has grown sharper each week and an offense led by quarterback Ty Simpson. The Crimson Tide’s resume is now anchored by wins over four straight ranked teams, including Ole Miss and Tennessee, giving them arguably the strongest midseason stretch in college football.
Pollack praised the combination of results and resilience. “Think about beating number five, number 10, number 15, number 17 in a four-game stretch,” he said. “That’s their last four games. Like Bama doesn’t have to prove themselves to anyone.”
Alabama’s Momentum Reinforces Pollack’s Claim
The Crimson Tide’s win over Tennessee reaffirmed their place among the elite. Simpson threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns while avoiding turnovers, and Alabama’s defense forced multiple game-changing plays, including Zabien Brown’s 99-yard interception return that gave them a commanding halftime lead.
The Tide became the only SEC team ever to beat four straight ranked opponents without a break in between, extending their home winning streak to 16 games.
Pollack pointed to Alabama’s improvement since its early loss to Florida State, crediting the program’s ability to evolve and dominate. “You still got to count the Florida State game where they didn’t play good,” he said. “But just think about when we start doing the end-of-the-year thing and you start going, this is who’s beaten really good teams. Who in the country is running that four-game gauntlet? Not very many.”
Under DeBoer, Alabama’s identity has stabilized. The Tide rank top-25 nationally in total defense and top-20 in offensive third-down conversions. They have also built one of the best turnover margins in the country at plus-nine. The results have positioned Alabama firmly back in playoff contention, a remarkable rebound for a team that opened the year surrounded by questions.
South Carolina Faces an Uphill Task Against Alabama
Next up for Alabama is a road trip to South Carolina, where the Gamecocks will try to contain one of the nation’s hottest teams. South Carolina’s offense ranks 129th nationally in total yardage and last in red zone efficiency, scoring on only 71.4 percent of trips. That matches up poorly against Alabama’s third-ranked red zone defense, which allows scores on just 64.7 percent of possessions.
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been efficient but limited, throwing for 1,134 yards and five touchdowns this season. The Gamecocks also struggle on third downs, converting less than 30 percent of attempts, while Alabama’s defense thrives in those moments.
Meanwhile, Simpson continues to deliver the steady production Pollack highlighted. He has 1,931 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and just one interception, completing more than 70 percent of his passes. Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams have emerged as reliable targets, while the defensive front, led by Yhonzae Pierre and James Smith, continues to dominate the line of scrimmage.
Pollack’s assessment aligns with what Alabama’s play has shown for a month straight: they’ve regained their championship edge. If they maintain this form, there may be little debate left about who the best one-loss team truly is.
The Crimson Tide will face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.