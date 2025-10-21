David Pollack names No. 1 team in college football — and it's not Ohio State
For years, Ohio State football has been a staple at the top of college football rankings, and since last year's national championship, no one's taken them down. But on Monday’s See Ball, Get Ball podcast, analyst David Pollack threw a curveball by handing the No. 1 spot not to the Buckeyes, but to the surging Indiana Hoosiers. His weekly top 12 took an unexpected turn, with Pollack playfully teasing Ohio State fans before unveiling his surprise pick.
“Dude, this was a little bit harder this week because this got a little bit crazy with all the things that happened last week,” Pollack said. “But remember, this is how the committee does it. It’s week to week. It’s what you did, it’s who you beat, it’s all-encompassing.”
After a brief setup suggesting Ohio State still held the top spot, Pollack flipped the script. “Number one team in the country, Ohio State. Come on now. Ohio State fans have been mad at me for a while,” he said. “So you’ve been upset that Miami had that spot. So you know what time it is. Like finally Indiana gets that spot. That’s exactly what you were thinking, right? Yeah. Indiana the number one team in the country.”
Pollack praised Indiana’s resume, citing its signature victory over Oregon and consistent dominance across the Big Ten. “Why is Indiana over Ohio State? Better win,” Pollack said. “The Oregon win is the most impressive win by far. The next most impressive win for both teams is Illinois. One beat them by 53, the other beat them by 18. So to me, Indiana’s the number one team in the country.”
Indiana’s Historic Rise Draws National Attention
Indiana’s ascent to No. 1 on Pollack’s list marks the highest ranking in program history, a milestone that reflects both performance and perception. “That’s their highest ranking ever,” Pollack said. “Like this is the highest they’ve ever been ranked ever. Ever in the history of their school. So for them to be at number two in the AP, but on See Ball, Get Ball, they’re at number one. So congratulations to Indiana.”
The Hoosiers’ dominant play supports Pollack’s claim. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has thrown for 1,755 yards and 21 touchdowns with only two interceptions, while Indiana ranks top 10 nationally in both total offense and defense. In their most recent win, a 38-13 rout of Michigan State, Mendoza completed 24 of 28 passes for 332 yards and four scores.
Head coach Curt Cignetti credited his quarterback’s preparation and poise, saying, “This is the sharpest we’ve seen him up to this point in a game. He continues to improve. He continues to prepare like nobody I’ve ever been around.”
Receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and running back Kaelon Black have anchored a balanced attack, while Indiana’s defense continues to stifle opponents, allowing just 11.6 points per game. The Hoosiers’ blend of explosive offense and stingy defense has not only kept them undefeated but turned skeptics into believers.
Ohio State Still Dominant but Facing New Pressure
Pollack emphasized that Ohio State remains elite but said its strength of schedule trails Indiana’s. “It doesn’t matter one or two. All that matters is where you’re at at the end of the season and you get to prove it,” Pollack said. Still, Indiana’s superior margin of victory and quality of wins have shifted perception heading into late October.
Other analysts have echoed Pollack’s praise. Robert Griffin III recently called Indiana “the best team in the country,” pointing to its 30-20 win at Oregon and a 63-10 demolition of Illinois as the nation’s most convincing performances.
Indiana’s numbers support the hype. The Hoosiers average 43.9 points per game, rank seventh in total offense, and sit sixth in time of possession. Defensively, they’re top 10 in nearly every category, including turnovers, third-down defense, and scoring.
With the spotlight now firmly on Bloomington, Indiana will try to defend its newly earned reputation when it hosts a resurgent UCLA team on Saturday at noon ET on Fox.