Heisman Trophy index: Arch Manning bounces back in Week 2 amid injury buzz
Arch Manning was able to take advantage of a “get-right” game in Week 2.
No. 7 Texas drove past San Jose State Saturday to notch its first win of the season. Manning was a major factor in that, scoring five touchdowns, with four in the air and one on the ground.
His biggest highlight of the day may have been his rushing score, weaving through the Spartans' defense on a 20-yard scramble.
Manning’s play wasn’t all peachy, though. He threw another pick in the win and he only finished with two more completions on as many attempts as he had in the Longhorn’s Week 1 loss to Ohio State.
The effort was important for his Heisman case, though. Entering the week at +1600 odds to win it, he’s gotten himself back into the mix now at +1200, according to BetMGM.
Manning will be must-watch TV, whether he’s succeeding on the field or not. But one thing that may be impacting his performance on the field is his health.
Several clips over the weekend showed shots of Manning grimacing while letting the ball go or using a different throwing motion than before. And while he may be healthy enough to play, his up-and-down accuracy through two games could point to something going on under the hood.
“You know how many clowns on the internet ripped me for ‘diagnosing,’ him with a [shoulder] injury because I’m ‘not a doctor,’” said former NFL and Virginia QB Kurt Benkert in a series of posts on X. “Arch clearly has a shoulder injury. They definitely aren’t disclosing it.”
Who knows how soon we get the truth on whether or not Manning is in fact dealing with an injury. But if it is something legit that Manning is trying to keep under wraps, who knows how hurtful playing through pain will be for his performance and if he can get back into the Heisman Trophy race.
We’ll have to wait and see what he’s able to do here in Week 3, as Texas faces off with UTEP.
