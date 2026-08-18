Ignored Teams in College Football Preseason Rankings That Can Actually Make a Run

History shows that it’s usually teams around the top five of the preseason college football rankings that go on a run and compete for the national championship.

That was, until Indiana changed the narrative. Last year’s preseason No. 20 team smashed everything in its wake to win 16 straight games and hoist the playoff trophy, revealing that maybe, just maybe, college football is entering a new age of parity.

If so, plenty of other marquee programs want to get in the mix, too. Now, as AP top 25 pollsters reveal their preseason rankings ahead of the 2026 kickoff, let’s take a look at what overlooked teams could turn a few heads this year.

USC

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Preseason ranking: No. 14

Tied with BYU in the preseason poll, the Trojans are sitting right on the outside at a time when they need Lincoln Riley to finally take the great leap forward.

Once again, there shouldn’t be any concern about the ability of USC to move the ball, with quarterback Jayden Maiava returning along a solid group of skill inputs, even with departing receiver talent from a year ago, but the big question is still on defense.

D’Anton Lynn helped improve the unit’s fortunes a year ago, but now it’s up to Gary Patterson, the former head coach who nearly took TCU to a playoff in recent years, to go one step further and finally put this group in position to make the final dozen. If not, it may be time to ask some tough questions.

Michigan

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Preseason ranking: No. 16

Kyle Whittingham takes over a Wolverines roster that looks on the surface capable of making a run at the playoff this season, especially with the return of former top overall recruit, quarterback Bryce Underwood.

He’ll have help from a solid backfield working behind an experienced line, but the major question remains how Whit and new coordinator Jay Hill design Michigan’s defense, returning as it does a mixture of returning tacklers and a promising class of transfers.

Washington

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Preseason ranking: No. 17

This seems like a moment where the Huskies could conceivably either make the College Football Playoff, or at least be the reason why another team doesn’t.

Armed with an explosive passing attack led by quarterback Demond Williams and an aggressive transfer portal effort this offseason, Washington also plays a schedule full of good teams that can seriously boost their standing in the committee room.

Especially in November. After playing USC and Iowa, the Huskies play Penn State, Indiana, and Oregon, a rotation they can use to either put themselves in the playoff bracket, or decisively out of it.

Clemson

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Preseason ranking: Unranked

It’s been a while. For the first time since 2011, Clemson has debuted in the preseason without a ranking , placing just outside the poll with 112 votes at 26th nationally. After what happened last year, you can argue it’s very much deserved.

Not in the national title game since the 2019 season, with a mixed bag of bowl results since, and coming off a 7-6 mark a year ago, it’s time for Clemson to either finally make its comeback or take a semi-permanent backseat in the national pecking order.

The return of Chad Morris, who called offensive plays during the glory years of the early playoff, could be a welcome change, especially with the caliber of receiver he has to work with, but the quarterback will be very inexperienced. A manageable schedule awaits, too.

Boise State

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Preseason ranking: Unranked

Somebody has to make the College Football Playoff from the Group of Six ranks, and right now it looks like the Broncos are still the class of that faction.

They’ll have to earn it. Now members of the new-look Pac-12, the Broncos start out at Oregon and have Memphis at home right after that, followed by a trip to a Western Michigan team that might be the favorite in the MAC. Any slip-ups early on will be a problem.

Florida

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Preseason ranking: Unranked

All eyes are on Jon Sumrall, the very successful head coach at the Group of Five level who took Tulane to the College Football Playoff a year ago, and who inherits what has been a very talented Gators roster to work with.

There’s enough firepower on the defensive side of the ball and at the skill positions to help whoever takes over at quarterback and put Florida back into the respectable column, even if this probably won’t be the year we see them in the title hunt.