Joel Klatt names best team in college football through seven weeks
Ohio State football is on top again, this time in the eyes of Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt. On his latest episode of The Joel Klatt Show, he called the Buckeyes the best team in college football through seven weeks, saying they “haven’t even shifted into third gear.” The praise came one day after Ohio State’s 34-16 win over Illinois, a road performance that further solidified its status as the clear No. 1.
Julian Sayin threw two touchdown passes, C.J. Donaldson ran for two scores, and the Buckeyes’ defense forced three turnovers, converting all three into touchdowns. It was the kind of game that reinforced why Klatt said, “That’s the best defense in the country. Their quarterback is the most efficient quarterback in the country. They still have the best players in the country.”
Ohio State is undefeated through six games, with a defense that leads the nation in scoring and total yards allowed. The Buckeyes haven’t allowed a touchdown in the first half of any game this season, and Saturday marked their 10th straight win over Illinois.
Klatt Praises Ohio State Football As Clear No. 1
Klatt’s top 10 rankings featured several notable shakeups, but his top choice was decisive. “This team is separating themselves out,” he said. “Ohio State’s the best team in the country.” He pointed to a balance of efficiency and talent on both sides of the ball, emphasizing that the Buckeyes “don’t even have to go to third gear to win these games on the road.”
Klatt also highlighted the defensive transformation under coordinator Matt Patricia. Through six games, Ohio State has allowed just 6.8 points per contest, the lowest mark in college football.
Illinois had entered the weekend with one of the most explosive offenses in the country but managed just 16 points, one of which came in the final minutes after the game was already decided.
“Who beats them?” Klatt asked rhetorically. “What team in the country can score 17 points against Ohio State?” His remark underscored a growing belief that the Buckeyes’ defensive dominance could carry them back to the College Football Playoff with a real chance to repeat as national champions.
Buckeyes Reinforce Case For No. 1 With Win Over Illinois
Ohio State’s win in Champaign was convincing from start to finish. Sayin completed 19 of 27 passes for 166 yards, extending drives with poise and accuracy. Donaldson’s two touchdowns provided balance, while receiver Jeremiah Smith added a short scoring catch. The Buckeyes capitalized on Illinois mistakes, including two fumbles and a first-quarter interception that set up an early touchdown.
Head coach Ryan Day said afterward that his team’s mentality continues to stand out. “They’re competitive. They’re edgy. They like these types of environments. They want to be great and expect to be great,” he said.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema pointed to early errors as the turning point, calling the first half “as bad as bad can get.” The Illini trailed 20-3 at halftime and never recovered.
With the win, Ohio State improved to 6-0 and maintained its hold on the Illibuck Trophy for the 10th straight season. The Buckeyes’ defense forced three turnovers and allowed no points off turnovers themselves, another sign of the discipline and structure that has defined this year’s team.
Ohio State will travel to face Wisconsin on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
Joel Klatt's Top Ten After Week 7
- Ohio State (6-0)
- Indiana (6-0)
- Miami (5-0)
- Texas A&M (6-0)
- Alabama (5-1)
- Texas Tech (6-0)
- Oregon (5-1)
- Georgia (5-1)
- Notre Dame (4-2)
- Ole Miss (6-0)