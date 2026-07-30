Post-Media-Days Update: Top 25 College Football Rankings for 2026

College football’s post-media-days picture is coming into focus, even if the preseason consensus remains unsettled. New quarterbacks, coaching transitions and aggressive transfer-portal moves have reshaped contenders across every major conference, while several familiar programs enter August with more questions than usual.

The bottom of the Top 25 is especially volatile, with little separating proven winners from talented teams trying to rebound. We begin with five programs carrying legitimate upside and enough uncertainty to keep them outside the top 20.

Previous update published May 4: Post-spring way-too-early rankings

25. Louisville Cardinals (Prev: 25)

Jeff Brohm has won at least nine games in each of his first three Louisville seasons, but 2026 brings another major offensive reset. Ohio State transfer Lincoln Kienholz takes over at quarterback, and coordinator Brian Brohm says his athleticism adds “an extra element to the offense.”

Louisville’s Jeff Brohm comes out before the Cardinals' spring game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals also return disruptive edge Clev Lubin, who posted 8.5 sacks last season.

24. Clemson Tigers (Prev: NR)

Clemson is trying to rebound from a 7-6 season with major changes around Dabo Swinney. Christopher Vizzina is the favorite to replace Cade Klubnik, while Chad Morris returns to run the offense and wants more vertical aggression.

That approach fits receivers Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore, but improvement on the offensive line will determine whether Clemson truly rejoins the ACC elite.

23. Iowa Hawkeyes (Prev: 22)

Iowa remains easy to trust and difficult to project. The Hawkeyes won behind Mark Gronowski and the nation’s Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line last season, but Gronowski is gone, and Kirk Ferentz said at Big Ten media days the quarterback competition remains open.

A rebuilt defensive front and early conference games against Michigan and Ohio State add considerable volatility.

22. Missouri Tigers (Prev: 17)

Missouri has won 29 games over the past three seasons and still features one of the SEC’s best running backs in Ahmad Hardy, who rushed for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2025.

The concern is transition elsewhere: Austin Simmons takes over at quarterback, the offense has a new coordinator, and the defense must replace significant production.

21. Utah Utes (Prev: 20)

Utah begins the Morgan Scalley era with legitimate Big 12 upside after an 11-win season. Quarterback Devon Dampier and explosive running back Wayshawn Parker return, giving the Utes proven playmakers around a reshaped staff.

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) throws the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dampier expects the offense to be “pretty electric,” but rebuilding the offensive line and adjusting to a first-year head coach create enough uncertainty to temper expectations.

20. SMU Mustangs (Prev: 23)

SMU’s ceiling starts with Kevin Jennings, who already owns 19 career wins as a starter and has become the face of Rhett Lashlee’s resurgence. Lashlee praised his “humble and confident” leadership after Jennings stayed despite outside interest.

With proven quarterback play and consecutive seasons of national relevance, the Mustangs remain one of the ACC’s safest bets.

19. Washington Huskies (Prev: 18)

Washington has the most important piece back in quarterback Demond Williams Jr., giving Jedd Fisch a dynamic centerpiece for Year 3 in Seattle. Fisch believes continuity gives the Huskies “a chance to do something super special.”

Williams’ dual-threat ability raises Washington’s ceiling considerably, although surviving a deeper Big Ten still requires improvement around him, particularly on defense.

18. Tennessee Volunteers (Prev: 21)

Tennessee enters Josh Heupel’s sixth season with more certainty on defense than offense. Linebacker Arion Carter returns after leading the SEC in tackles per game, while Jeremiah Telander brings 21 consecutive starts.

Running back DeSean Bishop also returns after a 1,000-yard season, but quarterback uncertainty keeps a talented roster outside the preseason top 15.

17. Penn State Nittany Lions (Prev: 16)

Matt Campbell inherits a major rebuild at Penn State, but he brought quarterback Rocco Becht and several familiar Iowa State pieces with him. Only five starters return from last year’s team, making early cohesion the primary concern.

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) reacts during the Penn State Blue-White Spring game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The schedule helps: Penn State avoids Ohio State, Oregon and Indiana, giving Campbell a realistic opportunity to make immediate noise.

16. BYU Cougars (Prev: 19)

After consecutive 11-win seasons, BYU enters 2026 with something it rarely enjoys: substantial preseason expectations. Kalani Sitake returns a veteran roster led by quarterback Bear Bachmeier and a defense featuring Isaiah Glasker. Sitake says his team must remain “aggressive in the way we train.”

With experience across the board, another Big 12 title push is realistic.

15. USC Trojans (Prev: 13)

USC returns 17 starters, most in the Big Ten, and quarterback Jayden Maiava gives Lincoln Riley rare continuity. Maiava led the nation with a 91.2 QBR while throwing for 3,711 yards last season, and Riley expects “a very similar jump” from him in 2026.

New defensive coordinator Gary Patterson may determine whether USC finally converts offensive firepower into a serious CFP run.

14. Michigan Wolverines (Prev: 15)

Michigan begins a new era under Kyle Whittingham, but he inherits one of the country’s highest-upside quarterbacks in Bryce Underwood. Underwood was voted a spring captain alongside running back Jordan Marshall, an encouraging sign after the Wolverines’ nine-win 2025 season.

Whittingham also brought longtime defensive coordinator Jay Hill from Utah, giving Michigan an experienced staff around a roster still built to contend quickly.

13. Alabama Crimson Tide (Prev: 14)

Alabama’s biggest question is obvious: who replaces Ty Simpson? Keelon Russell and Austin Mack entered the summer competing for the job, creating rare uncertainty at quarterback for Kalen DeBoer. The supporting cast remains loaded, particularly in a secondary featuring Zabien Brown, Dijon Lee Jr., Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Zabien Brown (2) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama has championship talent, but the quarterback competition and an unforgiving SEC schedule justify some preseason restraint.

12. Ole Miss Rebels (Prev: 11)

Ole Miss reached the CFP semifinals and returns two of the nation’s most productive offensive players. Trinidad Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards while adding 527 rushing yards, and Kewan Lacy rushed for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns.

SEC media selected both first-team preseason All-SEC. Pete Golding now takes full control of a roster capable of proving last season was no one-year breakthrough.

11. Oklahoma Sooners (Prev: 10)

Oklahoma carries considerably more expectation after last season’s breakthrough, with quarterback John Mateer returning alongside a defense that should again reflect Brent Venables’ identity. Venables insists the Sooners still have “a lot of work to do,” but acknowledged the confidence and momentum created last season.

A brutal schedule featuring road trips to Michigan and Georgia will quickly reveal whether Oklahoma belongs among the SEC’s true contenders.

10. Texas Tech Red Raiders (Prev: 12)

Texas Tech followed a school-record 12-win season and its first Big 12 championship by returning another loaded roster. Seven Red Raiders made the preseason All-Big 12 team, including Defensive Player of the Year A.J. Holmes Jr., while Ben Roberts and Brice Pollock headline another potentially elite defense.

The concern is quarterback. Will Hammond is coming off a torn ACL, although he says he has been medically cleared and expects to be available for the opener. If Hammond is healthy, Joey McGuire has enough around him for another CFP run.

9. LSU Tigers (Prev: 8)

Few teams changed more dramatically than LSU, where Lane Kiffin paired the nation’s top-rated transfer haul with former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt. Leavitt missed much of spring practice following foot surgery, but Kiffin said he has “great confidence” in where his quarterback stands physically.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU also retained linebacker Whit Weeks and added significant help around him. The potential is obvious, particularly with Kiffin directing the offense, but so many important pieces are new that LSU may need time to resemble a championship contender.

8. Texas A&M Aggies (Prev: 7)

Texas A&M looks increasingly like a program ready to turn progress into hardware. Marcel Reed returns after establishing himself as the centerpiece of Mike Elko’s offense, while the Aggies should again be physical enough defensively to survive an SEC schedule.

Elko acknowledged the improvement but stressed that A&M “hasn’t won the hardware that we’re searching for.” That is the appropriate standard now. After moving firmly into the national conversation last season, the next step is to reach Atlanta and prove the Aggies can beat elite teams consistently.

7. Miami Hurricanes (Prev: 6)

Miami followed its national runner-up season by landing another premium transfer quarterback in Darian Mensah, who led the ACC in passing yards and touchdowns at Duke last year. Conference media subsequently selected Mensah as the 2026 ACC Preseason Player of the Year. He joins an offense that still features bruising running back Mark Fletcher Jr. and dynamic sophomore Malachi Toney, while nine Hurricanes landed on the preseason All-ACC team.

Mario Cristobal has replenished the roster well enough that Miami should expect another CFP appearance rather than merely hope for one.

6. Indiana Hoosiers (Prev: 9)

The defending national champions lose enough stars to make repeating significantly harder, but dismissing Indiana because of personnel turnover ignores what Curt Cignetti has built. Sixty players return, including 11 who made multiple starts during the 16-0 championship season, and Indiana supplemented that core with 18 transfers.

Cignetti has repeatedly shown an ability to identify experienced players who fit his system rather than chase recruiting rankings. The quarterback transition remains crucial, but Indiana’s combination of established culture, development and defensive continuity makes another serious Big Ten and CFP run entirely believable.

5. Georgia Bulldogs (Prev: 3)

Georgia has won consecutive SEC championships, and conference media again picked Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs to finish first. Quarterback Gunner Stockton returns after taking ownership of the offense and emerging as a team leader, while safety KJ Bolden anchors another talented defense. Smart called Bolden “one of the best playmakers we’ve had over the last two years.”

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden (4) gestures after a game against the Texas Longhorns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia’s recent postseason exits create the only real hesitation: the Bulldogs have lost their opening CFP game in consecutive seasons. Still, few programs offer a higher floor, and another trip to Atlanta should be the expectation.

4. Texas Longhorns (Prev: 5)

Texas might have the nation’s highest individual ceiling. Arch Manning returns after throwing for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns in his first full season as the starter, while Colin Simmons, Trevor Goosby and premium transfer Cam Coleman headline an absurd collection of talent.

Texas led the nation with five Walter Camp preseason All-Americans. Manning also finished 2025 strongly after battling early inconsistency and enormous expectations. Steve Sarkisian knows the remaining hurdle: “If you want to be the champion, you got to beat the champion.” Texas has lost all three meetings with Georgia under Sarkisian.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Prev: 4)

Notre Dame has reached the point where another playoff appearance should be the baseline. CJ Carr returns after emerging as one of college football’s best young quarterbacks, and the Irish bring back roughly 72 percent of their production. Carr was a Manning Award finalist as a freshman, while cornerback Leonard Moore leads what could again be an elite secondary.

The offensive line requires some reshuffling, but Marcus Freeman has recruited and developed enough depth to withstand attrition. With Carr entering Year 2 as the starter, Notre Dame has the quarterback and defensive talent to win the national championship.

2. Oregon Ducks (Prev: 2)

Dante Moore’s decision to return gives Oregon another legitimate shot at the national championship after consecutive seasons near the top of the sport. Dan Lanning also brings back a defense featuring preseason All-Americans Brandon Finney Jr., Teitum Tuioti and A’Mauri Washington, while tight end Jamari Johnson gives Moore a premier target.

Oregon had four players selected to Walter Camp’s preseason All-America teams, tied for second-most nationally. The Ducks have accumulated enough talent to match anyone; now Lanning’s program needs its postseason performance to finally match its regular-season dominance.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (Prev: 1)

No team enters 2026 with a more frightening offensive foundation than Ohio State. Julian Sayin completed 77 percent of his passes for 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns last season, and Jeremiah Smith remains college football’s premier receiver. Running back Bo Jackson gives Ryan Day another star, with all three earning preseason first-team All-Big Ten recognition.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) carries the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of 2025 Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The roster's defensive turnover prevents Ohio State from being flawless, and the schedule includes road games at Texas, Indiana and USC plus Oregon at home. But the combination of elite quarterback play, unmatched receiving talent and championship expectations gives the Buckeyes the narrow preseason edge.