Ranking the Top 10 SEC WRs in the 2026 NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, the SEC once again finds itself at the center of the wide receiver conversation, producing a deep and talented group of pass catchers ready to make the jump to the next level.

From polished route runners to explosive playmakers who can change a game in an instant, this year’s class offers a range of skill sets for NFL teams to evaluate. While some prospects have already cemented themselves as early-round locks, others are rising up boards thanks to strong pre-draft performances and intriguing upside.

In a league that continues to prioritize speed, versatility, and yards-after-catch ability, identifying the right receiver fit has never been more important. With that in mind, here’s a closer look at how the top SEC wide receiver prospects stack up heading into draft season.

10.) Aaron Anderson, LSU

A three-year contributor at LSU, Aaron Anderson totaled over 1,300 receiving yards and five touchdowns during his run with the Tigers. His breakout season came in 2024, when he stepped into the spotlight as LSU’s top target, though injuries ultimately cut short what looked to be a promising follow-up campaign in 2025.

Anderson also earned an invite to the 2026 Senior Bowl, where he flashed his speed and ability to create separation in front of NFL evaluators.

Projected as a Day 3 option, he brings intriguing upside as a slot receiver at the next level. Consistency at the catch point remains an area to clean up, as drops showed up on tape, but with refinement, Anderson has the tools to develop into a reliable contributor in an NFL rotation.

9.) De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

Ole Miss receiver De’Zhaun Stribling has quietly built momentum as one of the more intriguing under-the-radar risers in this draft cycle, drawing multiple top-30 visits that signal growing interest across the league.

At 6-foot-2, he brings the prototypical frame teams look for on the outside, but what stands out is how he pairs that size with strong hands and a level of explosiveness that isn’t always common for receivers in his build.

Stribling also brings a physical edge that should appeal to evaluators, particularly his willingness and effectiveness as a blocker. For run-heavy offenses, that added value can’t be ignored, making the Ole Miss standout an even more attractive option for teams looking to bolster both their passing attack and perimeter run game.

8.) Kendrick Law, Kentucky

One of the more overlooked names in this year’s class, Kentucky’s Kendrick Law, has the potential to slip under the radar for a number of teams.

A former Alabama recruit, Law spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide before transferring to Kentucky, where inconsistent quarterback play limited his overall production. Even so, he maximized his opportunities, leading the Wildcats with over 500 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

there's a dozen of these types of WRs in this class



Branch, Burks, etc.



but Kentucky's Kendrick Law can really scoot and is a tough tackle. Wouldn't be surprised if he outperforms a few of the names ranked above him pic.twitter.com/32cRUpl2bV — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 2, 2026

While his production may not jump off the page, Law still checks plenty of boxes evaluators value when projecting contributors at the next level. At 6-foot with a strong track background, he brings an explosive element to the position, pairing elite burst with reliable hands and impressive yards-after-catch ability.

He’s already logged a top-30 visit with Pittsburgh, and with his skill set, Law could very well find himself in the mix as a Day 2 selection.

7.) Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

Brenen Thompson finally put it all together after transferring to Mississippi State, delivering a breakout season that showcased a more complete skill set beyond just straight-line speed. While his burst and acceleration remain his calling cards, the 5-foot-9 playmaker proved he can contribute in multiple ways on offense.

With an elite track background, Thompson also brings added value as a potential difference-maker on special teams, further boosting his appeal at the next level.

His measurables will raise questions, as teams will likely view him strictly as a slot option at around 170 pounds. That said, adding strength to his frame could unlock even more of his potential. With his speed and playmaking traits, Thompson carries Day 2 value and could ultimately hear his name called somewhere in the third round.

6.) Deion Burks, Oklahoma

A true slot weapon, Deion Burks brings intriguing upside as a potential contributor at the next level, checking multiple boxes teams look for in a modern slot receiver. His elite twitch, burst, and ability to create after the catch make him a constant threat in space.

Burks only helped his case at the NFL Combine, posting eye-popping numbers with 99th-percentile marks in the bench press, 40-yard dash, and vertical jump, all while measuring in at 5-foot-9.

His size will play a role in where he ultimately lands in the NFL. Burks fits perfectly in a scheme that prioritizes speed and separation out of the slot. On the right team, the Oklahoma product could see the field early and make an impact.

Adding strength to his smaller frame will be key at the next level, but the raw tools are there for him to develop into a dangerous offensive weapon.

5.) Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri

Having suited up for four different programs during his college career, Kevin Coleman Jr. has consistently shown he can produce regardless of the situation. In his final stop at Missouri, he totaled over 700 receiving yards, though the scoring numbers didn’t follow as the Tigers’ quarterback play regressed from previous seasons.

Still, Coleman remained a steady and reliable option, continuing to prove his value in less-than-ideal circumstances.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has looked completely unguardable during Senior Bowl practice pic.twitter.com/u67qpnlq0t — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 30, 2026

Even with the circumstances around him, Coleman continued to flash traits that translate well to the next level. His quick-twitch explosiveness, top-end speed, and ability to make defenders miss in space give him an edge with the ball in his hands.

Backed by an impressive 2.5% drop rate, his reliability stands out, and his versatility projects well into a Z receiver role where he can be moved around the formation to maximize his impact.

4.) Germie Bernard, Alabama

Germie Bernard may not fit the mold of the Crimson Tide’s typical WR1 prospects, but he projects as a highly valuable WR2 or WR3 in the NFL.

A well-rounded playmaker, Bernard checks nearly every box evaluators look for, combining reliable hands, physical toughness, and strong yards-after-catch ability to consistently move the chains.

The one knock on Bernard is the absence of a truly elite, standout trait compared to some of the top names in this class. Still, at 6-foot-1, his well-rounded skill set makes him an ideal Day 2 target for teams looking to add a dependable option early in the second round.

3.) Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Georgia’s Zachariah Branch has a legitimate argument as one of the most explosive playmakers in the SEC and this entire class. He burst onto the scene at USC as one of college football’s most electric talents, and his move to Georgia only elevated his game further.

Expanding his route tree and refining his skill set, Branch evolved into a dynamic, all-around threat, proving to be one of the most dangerous athletes in the country with the ball in his hands.

Labeled by some as a tweener due to his 5-foot-10 frame, Branch instead offers a level of versatility that modern NFL offenses covet. His burst, body control, and elite athletic traits allow him to line up all over the field and create mismatches in space.

With that skill set, the Georgia product has all the makings of a Day 2 steal who can step in and make an immediate impact as a rookie.

2.) KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

A sure-fire first-round selection, KC Concepcion offers far more than a traditional receiver thanks to his versatile background from his time at NC State. After transferring to the Aggies, Concepcion truly broke out, hauling in nine touchdown receptions in his final season. His ability to line up all over the offense makes him a constant mismatch and a persistent problem for opposing defenses.

At 5-foot-11, Concepcion projects as an immediate plug-and-play option in the slot, particularly for offenses looking to maximize versatility and movement. His ability to operate as a chess piece opens up creative opportunities for coordinators to scheme him into space. While drops were an issue at times in college, tightening up that area could unlock his full potential.

1.) Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

It may not be the consensus view just yet, but Chris Brazzell II has the tools to emerge as one of the more dangerous receivers in this class if he lands in the right NFL system. Standing at 6-foot-5, he profiles as a true X receiver, pairing elite size with an expansive catch radius and impressive body control that few prospects in this class can match.

Chris Brazzell II / 6'5" / Ranks: WR4-7

📈 Elite length & tracking ability

📈 Solid routes/cuts for size

📈 Top 3 vertical threat in draft class

📈 High IQ for soft spots & helping extend plays

📈 NFL Bloodline

📈 Third Team All-American '25

📉 Collarbone Injury '22

📉 Lacks… pic.twitter.com/v8B9QRwet6 — Alec Elijah (@CFBAlecElijah) January 17, 2026

Splitting time between Tulane and Tennessee, Brazzell consistently produced regardless of the level of competition. He capped off his final season at Tennessee with an impressive 3.4% drop rate, reinforcing his dependability at the catch point.

While he may not profile as a polished route technician or true burner, Brazzell thrives on the outside as a vertical threat, using his length and separation to stretch defenses.