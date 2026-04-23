2026 NFL Draft Order, Schedule: Top College Football Prospects, When Each Team Picks
The outgoing generation of college football stars is set to become the next generation of pro football prospects as the 2026 NFL Draft is set for this week, live from Pittsburgh.
Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to realize their life-long dreams and finally get the call from the NFL.
When will each team make their selection, and how can you watch the whole thing as it happens? Here is the current schedule and team order for the 2026 NFL Draft.
2026 NFL Draft schedule
You can watch the draft on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC.
All times Eastern
Round 1: Thurs., April 23 at 8 p.m.
Rounds 2-3: Fri., April 24 at 7 p.m.
Rounds 4-7: Sat., April 25 at 12 p.m.
NFL Draft 2026 order
1. Las Vegas Raiders
2. New York Jets
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Tennessee Titans
5. New York Giants
6. Cleveland Browns
7. Washington Commanders
8. New Orleans Saints
9. Kansas City Chiefs
10. New York Giants
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Los Angeles Rams
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16. New York Jets
17. Detroit Lions
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Carolina Panthers
20. Dallas Cowboys
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Philadelphia Eagles
24. Cleveland Browns
25. Chicago Bears
26. Buffalo Bills
27. San Francisco 49ers
28. Houston Texans
29. Kansas City Chiefs
30. Miami Dolphins
31. New England Patriots
32. Seattle Seahawks
College football's most NFL ready players
According to NFL Draft On SI analyst Justin Melo
QB: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
RB: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
WR: Germie Bernard, Alabama
TE: Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
OT: Blake Miller, Clemson
OG: Vega Ioane, Penn State
Edge: David Bailey, Texas Tech
DT: Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
LB: Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
CB: Mansoor Delane, LSU
S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State
How long teams have to pick
Round 1: 10 minutes per selection
Round 2: 7 minutes per selection
Rounds 3-6, including compensatory picks: 5 minutes per selection
Round 7, including compensatory picks: 4 minutes per selection
How the Draft Order is Created
Simply put, the NFL ranks teams for the draft in terms of record.
Teams with worse records pick players before teams with better records. The Super Bowl champion traditionally picks last.
For teams not in the playoffs, the NFL ranks the first 18 picks by regular season record, worst to best. Any tiebreakers go to teams with the easier strength of schedule.
For teams in the playoffs, the earlier a team loses, the earlier they will pick in the draft.
Draft picks No. 19, No. 20, No. 21, No. 22, No. 23, and No. 24 to to the teams knocked out in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Again, the strength of schedule determines any tiebreakers.
Picks No. 25-28 go to the teams that lose in the Divisional Round. The 29th and 30th draft picks go to teams that lost their conference championship games.
And finally, No. 31 goes to the loser of the Super Bowl, while No. 32 goes to the NFL champion.
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James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.