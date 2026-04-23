2026 NFL Draft Order, Schedule: Top College Football Prospects, When Each Team Picks

The outgoing generation of college football stars is set to become the next generation of pro football prospects as the 2026 NFL Draft is set for this week, live from Pittsburgh.

Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to realize their life-long dreams and finally get the call from the NFL.

When will each team make their selection, and how can you watch the whole thing as it happens? Here is the current schedule and team order for the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft schedule

You can watch the draft on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC.

All times Eastern

Round 1: Thurs., April 23 at 8 p.m.

Rounds 2-3: Fri., April 24 at 7 p.m.

Rounds 4-7: Sat., April 25 at 12 p.m.

NFL Draft 2026 order

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. Las Vegas Raiders

2. New York Jets

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Tennessee Titans

5. New York Giants

6. Cleveland Browns

7. Washington Commanders

8. New Orleans Saints

9. Kansas City Chiefs

10. New York Giants

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Los Angeles Rams

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

16. New York Jets

17. Detroit Lions

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Carolina Panthers

20. Dallas Cowboys

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Philadelphia Eagles

24. Cleveland Browns

25. Chicago Bears

26. Buffalo Bills

27. San Francisco 49ers

28. Houston Texans

29. Kansas City Chiefs

30. Miami Dolphins

31. New England Patriots

32. Seattle Seahawks

College football's most NFL ready players

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to NFL Draft On SI analyst Justin Melo

QB: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

RB: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

WR: Germie Bernard, Alabama

TE: Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

OT: Blake Miller, Clemson

OG: Vega Ioane, Penn State

Edge: David Bailey, Texas Tech

DT: Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

LB: Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

CB: Mansoor Delane, LSU

S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State

How long teams have to pick

Round 1: 10 minutes per selection

Round 2: 7 minutes per selection

Rounds 3-6, including compensatory picks: 5 minutes per selection

Round 7, including compensatory picks: 4 minutes per selection

How the Draft Order is Created

Simply put, the NFL ranks teams for the draft in terms of record.

Teams with worse records pick players before teams with better records. The Super Bowl champion traditionally picks last.

For teams not in the playoffs, the NFL ranks the first 18 picks by regular season record, worst to best. Any tiebreakers go to teams with the easier strength of schedule.

For teams in the playoffs, the earlier a team loses, the earlier they will pick in the draft.

Draft picks No. 19, No. 20, No. 21, No. 22, No. 23, and No. 24 to to the teams knocked out in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Again, the strength of schedule determines any tiebreakers.

Picks No. 25-28 go to the teams that lose in the Divisional Round. The 29th and 30th draft picks go to teams that lost their conference championship games.

And finally, No. 31 goes to the loser of the Super Bowl, while No. 32 goes to the NFL champion.