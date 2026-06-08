Historic College Football Program Takes Over No. 1 Spot in Latest SEC Power Rankings

Ranking the SEC heading into a new college football season is never a simple exercise.

Despite its three-year title drought, the conference remains the deepest and most unforgiving league in the country, packed with championship contenders, elite recruiting, and programs capable of making a College Football Playoff run.

While several teams have strengthened their cases through recruiting, player retention, and transfer portal additions, only one enters the offseason with the strongest argument for the top spot in the conference hierarchy.

Texas tops the latest SEC football rankings

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After assembling another elite roster and maintaining its place among college football’s national contenders, the Longhorns have emerged as the early favorite in a conference loaded with championship-caliber teams.

“This could be Steve Sarkisian’s most talented team yet,” said On3 Sports analyst Chris Low is designating Texas as the best team in the SEC this preseason.

AP voters concurred with that view a year ago, naming the Longhorns the No. 1 team in the country for the first time in school history, but a poor outing from quarterback Arch Manning in his first start in a loss at Ohio State changed that perception in a hurry.

Texas was a 3-2 football team in the middle of October, but a very strong finish that included a win over undefeated rival Texas A&M and then Michigan in the postseason gave Manning and this roster a firmer foundation to build on in 2026.

Part of that group now includes some new inputs alongside Manning, including transfers in running back Hollywood Smothers, who had 939 yards last fall, and No. 1 incoming wide receiver Cam Coleman, the former five-star Auburn commit.

The margin separating Texas from the rest of the SEC may be slim, but the combination of talent, continuity, and proven leadership has earned the Longhorns the top spot in many post-spring rankings.

SEC still loaded at the top

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The race for No. 1 is particularly crowded this year. Traditional powers remain firmly in the mix, emerging contenders have narrowed the gap, and offseason roster movement has reshaped expectations across the league.

The race is by no means settled, not with all the firepower at the top of the SEC.

Georgia remains a perennial powerhouse. LSU has surged into the conversation following a headline-grabbing offseason. Ole Miss is coming off a playoff run with returning experience. Oklahoma and Texas A&M have dominated the recruiting headlines.

Several other programs have the talent to challenge for the conference crown. Yet as preseason expectations continue to take shape, Texas enters the summer as the team most analysts are chasing.

With the SEC deeper than ever, claiming the No. 1 position is only the beginning of what promises to be another demanding road to Atlanta and the College Football Playoff.

(On3)