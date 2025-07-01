Phil Steele predicts SEC football order of finish in 2025
Left out of the national championship celebrations for the last two years, the SEC is eager to stake its claim as the most dominant conference in college football in 2025.
There’s no shortage of teams that have the firepower to make a run in the expanded College Football Playoff, but first they have to fight through their own tough schedules.
As part of his famous preseason magazine, veteran publisher Phil Steele took a turn at predicting how the SEC football standings will look come the end of the season.
Who’s the worst, and the first, in the SEC this year?
Phil Steele predicts SEC football rankings, order of finish in 2025
16. Mississippi State. The universal consensus is that the Bulldogs are the SEC’s cellar-dwellers, coming off a winless conference record and not returning much to work with, although quarterback Blake Shapen is an exception.
15. Kentucky. Mark Stoops, the SEC’s longest-tenured head coach, faces another quarterback change as Zach Calzada steps under center, but the program just lost Vince Marrow, its top recruiter, to rival Louisville.
14. Vanderbilt. Once upon a time, the Commodores lost 26 straight SEC games, but made a bowl game last year after beating Alabama, and returned quarterback Diego Pavia at the core of a talented offense.
T-12. Missouri. Outgoing skill talent should cut into the Tigers’ offensive production, but transfer quarterback Beau Pribula is a promising addition, as is ex-Georgia edge rusher Damon Wilson, who transferred in this year.
T-12. Arkansas. Sitting one game under .500 in his tenure, head coach Sam Pittman won 7 games a year after winning 4, putting him on something of a hot seat, having to replace a lot of offensive contributors, but returning quarterback Taylen Green.
T-10. Auburn. There’s a tough schedule to play, hosting Georgia and Alabama and visiting Baylor and Oklahoma and Texas A&M, but the Tigers should have the offense to meet the challenge, boasting elite receiver skill and signing transfer QB and former five-star prospect Jackson Arnold.
T-10. South Carolina. LaNorris Sellers is back to lead the Gamecocks’ offense as one of the SEC’s top quarterbacks after a banner year, but what was one of the nation’s top defenses last season loses a lot of important contributors, too.
T-7. Tennessee. All eyes are on the Vols’ quarterback situation after Nico Iamaleava’s dramatic departure. Joey Aguilar transferred in to replace him, but while he’s a proven producer throwing the ball, he’s also inclined to turnovers.
T-7. Ole Miss. Turnover is the theme of the Rebels’ offseason after watching so much of last year’s talent walk out the door, testing Lane Kiffin’s mantle as the “Portal King,” but Austin Simmons steps in at quarterback while Sundarine Perkins and Princewill Umanmielen man a defense in transition.
T-7. Florida. Coming off a strong finish last year, the Gators return quarterback DJ Lagway, already heralded as one of the SEC’s stars at the position despite just being a sophomore, and a talented core of blockers and skill threats and another strong recruiting class.
T-4. Texas A&M. Working behind one of college football’s most experienced offensive lines, quarterback Marcel Reed should have time and space to get more efficient throwing the ball, aided by a strong backfield and promising receiver room.
T-4. LSU. Garrett Nussmeier returns at the helm of one of college football’s most productive aerial attacks, while LSU hopes to get better returns from a defense that returns Harold Perkins back from injury and fellow ‘backer Whit Weeks.
T-4. Oklahoma. The Sooners’ SEC debut didn’t go as planned sitting behind one of the nation’s most anemic offenses, posting a 6-6 finish, albeit with a statement win over Alabama, but OU scored key transfers like quarterback John Mateer, a solid producer at Washington State, and former Cal star back Jadyn Ott.
3. Alabama. One of the best offensive lines in the nation, a solid receiver corps, a gifted backfield, and some stars in the defensive front seven should keep the Crimson Tide firmly on the radar all year, but the big question is how do they replace Jalen Milroe at quarterback?
2. Texas. Steele departs somewhat from the consensus here with the Longhorns at No. 2 in the SEC. While they boast arguably the nation’s top defense and some lethal skill threats, they also replace key offensive line inputs and have to install Arch Manning, a quarterback with a famous name and a No. 1 ranking as a recruit, but little experience.
1. Georgia. Just three road SEC games this year for the Bulldogs, all very winnable, and those three road tilts they had last year -- against Ole Miss, Texas, and Alabama -- all come at home this time around, but they have a new quarterback in Gunner Stockton.
--