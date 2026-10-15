SEC's Most Hated People Ranking Revealed, with $91 Million Head Coach No. 1

The SEC's tag line of "it Just Means More" might apply to hate that SEC fans lavish on their least favorite targets. A Florida based data scientist who works "in a boring industry" has used Reedit data to get to some objective truths about SEC fans. One of the more interesting questions he asked was who is the most hated person in the SEC realm-- and the answer may not be surprising.

Most-Hated Person in the SEC

The SEC-related figure with the most negative comments on the 16 SEC school college football Reedits was Lane Kiffin. The LSU coach has recently drawn fire for a 4-2 start after signing a $91 million contract and luring in one of the most high-priced transfer portal classes in college football. But of course, it's not just a bad loss or two that has made Kiffin a legendary SEC villain.

How No. 1 Claimed The Title

The SEC's most hated person per a recent data analysis as he patrols the sideline in a Week 6 game. (Jordan Prather-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin is loathed in Knoxville and Oxford because of leaving the Tennessee and Ole Miss football programs after his stints there as a head coach. At least Kiffin took the Rebels to the College Football Playoff before he departed town-- at Tennessee, he left after a 7-6 season to take the USC head coaching job. But it's certainly not as if those are the only SEC fan bases with beef with Kiffin.

Kiffin burned some bridges at Alabama where he revived his flagging career under Nick Saban, but then alienated his boss sufficiently that he was sent packing between the CFP semifinals and title game. His aggressiveness in play calling and recruiting has rubbed more than a few people wrong. And Kiffin has made an enemy of the SEC at large with his efforts to play NFL training camp invitees this season, which prompted the conference to sue him just before the start of the season.

Other Most Hated Leaders

Perhaps more surprising than Kiffin is that Oklahoma QB John Mateer is currently No. 2 on the list. While Texas's Arch Manning at No. 4 might be a bit less surprising, given the Manning coronation and Heisman hype that surrounded manning. But Mateer, the dual-threat QB who transferred to Oklahoma from Washington State ahead of the 2025 season, has drawn notice in 2026 mostly for inconsistent and underwhelming play. In five games, Mateer has eight touchdowns against four interceptions as Oklahoma's offense has massively underperformed.

The other most hated SEC figures are a couple of head coaches who have been on hot seats, although big Week 6 wins might have given both South Carolina's Shane Beamer (No. 3) and Oklahoma's Brent Venables (No. 5) more leeway in their positions.

Kentucky leads the SEC in coach approval, while Vanderbilt ranks last



Meanwhile, Lane Kiffin earns the title of most hated person across all 16 SEC fanbase subreddits, based on negative mentions



Both analyses use natural language processing to measure sentiment in Reddit… https://t.co/TM9loJy7fw pic.twitter.com/7Kq5ivYDUA — Gator Analytics (@gatadata88) October 12, 2026